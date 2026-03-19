NCAA Tournament TV, Times, Channels, Point Spreads for Thursday

It's finally the first official day of the NCAA Tournament, perhaps the greatest American sports holiday second only to the NFL's Super Bowl.

Today millions of Americans will tune in while they're supposed to be working or learning in school from across the country to see how quickly their either their brackets or child's college can be destroyed in a single day. For the people of Arkansas, it will be a bit of a wait before the Hogs take the stage against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, but there will be plenty to keep them entertained until their time comes.

Below people will find everything they need to know to navigate the day. Every match-up, TV channel and even the point spreads are included so all of our readers can have everything they need to get through this most enjoyable of days.

For the most part, it should be a relatively boring day with just about everything sticking to chalk. However, it's worth taking a look at the lines for North Carolina vs. Virginia Commonwealth and also BYU vs. Texas.

Those are two lines that might raise a few eyebrows and cause a few last minute adjustments to brackets.



Session 1

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) runs a drill during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

11:15 a.m.:

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU (CBS)

Line: OSU -2.5

11:40 a.m.:

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Troy (TruTV)

Line: NEB -13.5

12:30 p.m.:

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida (TNT)

Line: LOU -4.5

12:50 p.m.:

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 High Point (TBS)

Line: WIS -10.5

Session 2

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) participates in drills during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

1:50 p.m.:

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Siena (CBS)

Line: DUKE -27.5

2:15 p.m.:

No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 McNeese (TruTV)

Line: VAN -12.5

3:05 p.m.:

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

Line: MSU -16.5

3:25 p.m.:

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Hawaii (TBS)

Line: ARK -15.5

Session 3

Texas guard Tramon Mark (12) drives to the basket defended by NC State forward Darrion Williams (1) in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

5:50 p.m.:

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 VCU (TNT)

Line: UNC -2.5

5:10 p.m.:

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Howard (CBS)

Line: MICH -30.5

6:25 p.m.:

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Texas (TBS)

Line: BYU -2.5

6:35 p.m.:

No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Texas A&M (TruTV)

Line: SMC -3.5

Session 4

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) celebrates after cutting down the net defeating the Santa Clara Broncos at Orleans Arena. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

8:25 p.m.:

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Penn (TNT)

Line: ILL -25.5

8:45 p.m.:

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis (CBS)

Line: UGA -2.5

9 p.m.:

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State (TBS)

Line: GONZ -21.5

9:10 p.m.:

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Idaho (TruTV)

Line: HOU -23.5

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