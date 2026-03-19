NCAA Tournament TV, Times, Channels, Point Spreads for Thursday
It's finally the first official day of the NCAA Tournament, perhaps the greatest American sports holiday second only to the NFL's Super Bowl.
Today millions of Americans will tune in while they're supposed to be working or learning in school from across the country to see how quickly their either their brackets or child's college can be destroyed in a single day. For the people of Arkansas, it will be a bit of a wait before the Hogs take the stage against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, but there will be plenty to keep them entertained until their time comes.
Below people will find everything they need to know to navigate the day. Every match-up, TV channel and even the point spreads are included so all of our readers can have everything they need to get through this most enjoyable of days.
For the most part, it should be a relatively boring day with just about everything sticking to chalk. However, it's worth taking a look at the lines for North Carolina vs. Virginia Commonwealth and also BYU vs. Texas.
Those are two lines that might raise a few eyebrows and cause a few last minute adjustments to brackets.
Session 1
11:15 a.m.:
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU (CBS)
Line: OSU -2.5
11:40 a.m.:
No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Troy (TruTV)
Line: NEB -13.5
12:30 p.m.:
No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida (TNT)
Line: LOU -4.5
12:50 p.m.:
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 High Point (TBS)
Line: WIS -10.5
Session 2
1:50 p.m.:
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Siena (CBS)
Line: DUKE -27.5
2:15 p.m.:
No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 McNeese (TruTV)
Line: VAN -12.5
3:05 p.m.:
No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State
Line: MSU -16.5
3:25 p.m.:
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Hawaii (TBS)
Line: ARK -15.5
Session 3
5:50 p.m.:
No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 VCU (TNT)
Line: UNC -2.5
5:10 p.m.:
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Howard (CBS)
Line: MICH -30.5
6:25 p.m.:
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Texas (TBS)
Line: BYU -2.5
6:35 p.m.:
No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Texas A&M (TruTV)
Line: SMC -3.5
Session 4
8:25 p.m.:
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Penn (TNT)
Line: ILL -25.5
8:45 p.m.:
No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis (CBS)
Line: UGA -2.5
9 p.m.:
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State (TBS)
Line: GONZ -21.5
9:10 p.m.:
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Idaho (TruTV)
Line: HOU -23.5
Hogs Feed:
Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments.