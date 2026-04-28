Why 5-Star Center Target is Arkansas’ Most Important Decision of Summer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Criticism surrounding Arkansas coach John Calipari’s transfer portal haul has centered on one issue, he still doesn’t have an answer at center.

The portal has been in place half a decade, and Calipari has only brought in one big man who has produced at a National Player of the Year level.

Former Kentucky standout Oscar Tshiebwe averaged a 17 point, 14 rebound double-double during his two years in Lexington, and is on the verge of a breakout season with the Utah Jazz where he recently put up 29 points and 17 rebounds against the Lakers in a playoff game.

While Calipari is expected to bring in four 5-star freshmen to Arkansas next season, his team is in need of just one more player at his biggest position of need.

That's what makes the offseason incredibly interesting over the next few weeks as Obinna Ekezie, Jr., the No. 6 overall prospect and 5-star center makes his college decision.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Obinna Ekezie Jr. is down to five schools, his agency THE·TEAM told @Rivals.



The 7-foot center is the No. 2 overall player in the 2027 class and is a potential reclass candidate.https://t.co/RiJKtyRhGe pic.twitter.com/ucc9qmaCft — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 27, 2026

How can a 2027 prospect's commitment make an impact on next year's roster? Well, he is rumored to be reclassifying to the 2026 cycle and it makes sense as he'll turn 18 next month.

Under John Calipari, Arkansas’ issue hasn’t been guard play or perimeter scoring. The biggest difference between advancing in the NCAA Tournament and falling in the Sweet 16 has been lack of a true frontcourt presence.

The Razorbacks have their share of dynamic guards in place who can space the floor, score and defend. When possessions slow down and games become more physical, the lack of a true rim protector and interior enforcer has shown up time and again.

There's a huge difference between contesting at the rim and giving up easy looks like last season against the likes of Duke, Houston, Michigan State, Florida and Arizona. While Arkansas has brought in plenty of length to rebound and block shots, they've not had a center capable of consistently controlling the glass.

That was most apparent in last month's 109-88 Sweet 16 loss to the Wildcats, as the Razorbacks were outmuscled all night in the post.

Ekezie's college decision carries plenty of weight for next season. If Calipari can convince him to commit and reclassify to 2026, he would immediately address a massive need the Hogs haven't been able to meet over the previous two seasons.

7-footer Obinna Ekezie put his 7'3 wingspan and 9'4 standing reach to good use, earning Defensive MVP honors at Basketball Without Borders All-Star Camp.



The 17-year-old was a major paint presence, showing a budding skill level, and promising two-way versatility. pic.twitter.com/eZapto7Rev — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 16, 2026

Scouting Report

Ekezie's physically mature at 7-foot, 220 pounds, and has a solid understanding of his skillset at this point in his basketball journey.

He makes his living at the rim, and impacts the game on both ends of the floor because of it.

Defensively, he’s the anchor everything runs through and that can be a huge benefit to Calipari's backcourt because he can funnel ball handlers downhill knowing he’s waiting. His length and quick feet allow him to free up perimeter defenders to press, gamble and disrupt timing up the floor.

What stands out immediately is his court discipline as he doesn’t chase blocks just to chase them. Instead, Ekezie plays under control, keeps his length active, stays balanced and rarely plays himself out of position.

His shot blocking shows up, but it’s the multiple contests in a possession that don’t always make the stat sheet that matter just as much. He consistently muddies clean looks and forces opponents to adjust their shot attempts in mid-air, which can be a huge factor as the Razorbacks look to become a bigger factor in the national championship scene.

A player with his size and mobility is ahead of schedule at his age. He moves well laterally, can hedge ball screens without getting exposed and has the ability to open his hips, slide and recover well back to the roll man without breaking structure.

Of course, he'll have to add a bit more muscle and weight to his frame, and he certainly has that. But what can't happen is losing what makes him such a mismatch in the post and that's his mobility.

As a junior at Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Ekezie averaged 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game on what was a loaded roster featuring several 5-star prospects over the next three classes.

Ekezie's combination of timing, length and positional discipline is what removes his defensive ceiling as a true rim protector at the next level. In Calipari's system, Arkansas can be the ultimate destination for an impact big man because floor spacing offers simplified scoring opportunities.

He already does most of his damage near the rim and that can allow him to operate in one-on-one opportunities off short-to-long rebounds. His ball handling skills are above average for a center with a smooth flow driving from the elbow.

What he can provide early on is being an active rim-runner in transition, getting deep position in the post, giving guards a vertical target for dump-offs and easy finishes. He won't be an offensive centerpiece and he doesn't have to be.

Ekezie's pick-and-roll action is an underutilized part of his game and should be a key development piece to his game at the college level. He can pop out and hit from three-point range, making 12-of-42 attempts (29%) as a junior in Orlando.

With a Final 5 of Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, BYU and Louisville, he can immediately make an impact on any of those teams, elevating the ceiling of each program in one way or another.

For Arkansas, it determines whether the roster finally has the piece it’s been missing, or if the same frontcourt issue follow Calipari into another season.

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