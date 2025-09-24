It's clear 5-star Arkansas 2026 commit JJ Andrews loves Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While it may not be official yet, consider 2026 5-star Arkansas pledge JaShawn "JJ" Andrews to be all Hog.
Andrews (6-foot-6 wing, Little Rock Christian Academy, reigning Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, national Top 5, 5-star prospect) chose his home-state school over Missouri and a host of other high-major programs by committing to John Calipari and his Razorbacks in mid-May.
After that, Andrews dominated the spring-and-summer Nike EYBL grassroots circuit while also showing well at various national all-star camps and games.
The pinnacle was winning his second consecutive Nike Peach Jam title in July, after which he was named MVP of the event.
Along the way, Calipari and his coaching staff were courtside to see their future star continue to elevate his national profile.
The bond between player and coaching staff has evidently blossomed, and the love for Arkansas was instilled in Andrews at a very young age.
His father, Camden native Shawn Andrews, was an All American offensive lineman for the Razorbacks in the 1990s before moving on to the NFL, where he was an All Pro.
As for JJ Andrews, in a recent exclusive interview, he summed up his feelings about his future college destination.
"No. 1, I just love the Hogs," Andrews said. "Since I was a kid, I just love the Hogs."
Before his high school season officially begins and before he makes being a Razorback official during the early signing period in November, Andrews will take part in Team USA junior national camp in early October in Colorado Springs, Colo.
He also recently hosted two youth camps named in his honor, the first in Little Rock on Friday, Sept. 19, and the second in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 20
Andrews covered more ground during the aforementioned interview that took place at LRCA on Wednesday, Sept. 17.
Q: Once you committed to Arkansas, what picked up for you from there (on the Nike circuit as well as all star camps and events) or what changed knowing Calipari was often courtside to see you compete?
A: I was just out there free-flowin'. There wasn't any stress on me. Just even as a person, to choose where I wanted to go to college in the first place, so it just left me with the opportunity to play and have fun. My mindset is always to win. Going out there, my mindset never changed. Honestly, seeing them courtside, it really helped my game if anything just knowing there going to be there for me. My mindset was always 'win,' so nothing really changed.
Q: Having racked up four titles (two in high school, two in Nike Pach jam) and some MVP honors, did you put winning before the entertaining thoughts of being an MVP?
A: That's always the goal. It's never anything selfish. It's always to win and give my teammates and myself the best opportunity to win, and put trust in my coaches as well.
Q: What is your mindset finishing games when often you carried a bigger load in terms of production and impacting wins?
A: At the end of the game, coach puts his trust in me to go make a play, whether that's score the ball or get my teammate an open shot. Just being able to make the right decision at the end of the game when it really matters.
Q: What were the experiences like playing in prestigious events such as Slam Summer Classic at famous Rucker Park in Harlem and the Mamba League Invitational in Los Angeles, both events late in the summer?
A: It was awesome, of course. The catch-up on school work wasn't awesome (says chuckling). Other than that, it was a great experience. It's truly a blessing. Being able to put on for Arkansas, put on for my family, and go out there with the best of the best, it's a blessed opportunity.
Q: Are you in any kind of a player-recruiter role in terms of persuading potential future teammates to Arkansas?
A: A lot of the guys, they're like my guys on the circuit. I see them at camps a lot. Occasionally I joke around with them, "Come be a Hog." Ultimately, it's their decision. I don't try to pressure them too much.
Q: How do you see taking the next step after high school to play for Calipari and your home-state school at Arkansas?
A: It will definitely elevate my mindset to being a professional. I feel like they do very professional things every day, whether it's recovery, or workouts, or even just mindset development. So, I feel like he develops his players very well, and he teaches them how to win.
Q: Given you've enjoyed the success of winning championships and that you already know where you're going to college, what keeps you motivated and what else are you working toward for yourself?
A: For myself, I'm really just trying to develop my leadership. Just trying to develop every part of my game, and help my teammates get opportunities as well because it's a lot of those guys' last season putting on a high school jersey. Just really having fun with this season, honestly, because this could be my last chance to really go out and just be a kid. Just enjoying the process and have fun with my guys.
Q: Is a pathway to the NBA something you're working toward?
A: Always. Since I was a kid.
Q: Coming from a family of great athletes and pros, has that dynamic helped your development along the way?
A: Yes sir. It's been very motivating to see where my Dad and my uncles came from. They didn't come from a blessed situation like I was in. They didn't have a lot, but they had a lot of love. Just seeing how they came up, and how hard they worked with what they had, and seeing where they made it just motivates me to work even harder and get to where they were at.
Q: With your busy basketball season up ahead, will you be able to attend any Razorbacks games?
A: I've definitely been talking to my family trying to figure out some good times we can go down there and experience games, and also even trying to get down for a football game maybe.
Q: What can you tell Razorbacks fans about yourself, whether basketball related or not?
A: No. 1, I just love the Hogs. Since I was a kid, I just love the Hogs. And No. 2, I'm an energy guy. So whenever any energy is down, I'm going to make sure the energy is up. I'm going to make sure the Razorback experience is continuing.