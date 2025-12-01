Only nine teams can win national title but are Razorbacks one?
Duke didn't win the national championship by beating Arkansas in a tense Thanksgiving Day tussle but the Blue Devils are now among only nine teams with a real shot at winning the title this season.
That's right, only nine teams are still in the running to claim the 2025-26 men's basketball national championship.
And, of course, the Arkansas Razorbacks are not among those teams on the short list to cut down the nets in Indianapolis in early April.
Duke, however, is in that select group. But a loss to the Hogs would've spoiled the Blue Devils' chances of claiming their sixth crown.
For the longest on turkey day, it seemed as if the Razorbacks might pull off another big win against one of the winningest programs of the last three-plus decades.
Razorbacks cost Duke third championship in four seasons
It was 32 seasons ago that Arkansas beat Duke to win the national championship in Charlotte, N.C., not far from the Blue Devils' campus.
That historic Arkansas team was led by the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, Corliss Williamson, and coach Nolan Richardson.
Of course, it was Corliss' buddy, Scotty Thurman, who buried the game-winning shot, a 3-pointer from the deep wing over an outstretched defender and just in time to beat the shot clock.
The '94 Hogs finished that season 31-3. They opened 10-0, losing at Alabama on Jan. 8. They dropped a game at Mississippi State 11 days later but didn't lose again until 52 days later -- ending a 13-game winning streak -- in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament to Kentucky.
Arkansas swept through the NCAA Tournament with a six-game winning streak and dumped Duke 76-72 to cut down the nets.
Boozer dominated while Duke legend did not
On Thanksgiving, No. 4 Duke's fabulous freshman Cam Boozer was unstoppable for No. 22 Arkansas' big men. The 6-foot-9, 250-pounder scored 35 points despite going scoreless for nearly the first 10 minutes of the game.
He was the difference maker in what was otherwise a mostly even and hard-fought contest. Arkansas freshmen guards Darius Acuff Jr. led the Hogs with 21 points and five assists with Meleek Thomas netting 13.
Boozer did what Duke's legendary senior, Grant Hill, could not do against the Razorbacks back in 1994.
The Hall of Fame forward showed his superb all-around skills with 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals but the Hogs made his more of a facilitator than scorer and he managed just 12 points.
Williamson got his usual 23 points and nine boards to pace the Hogs, who claimed their lone national championship in basketball.
Which schools are contenders for this year's title?
OK, so why are only nine schools seemingly in the hunt for a national title that won't be decided for more than four months from now?
Well, CBS Sports offered this little nugget during Thursday's Thanksgiving Classic broadcast of the Duke-Arkansas game from the United Center in Chicago:
The last 19 NCAA men's basketball champs were all unbeaten through Thanksgiving in the season they won the trophy. Nineteen straight is pretty convincing evidence, likely enough to sway any jury.
If that eye-popping trend continues this season, it means only these teams, all of them ranked in the most recent AP poll released Nov. 24, can win it all:
1 - Purdue Boilermakers
2 - Arizona Wildcats
4 - Duke Blue Devils
6 - Louisville Cardinals
7 - Michigan Wolverines
11 - Michigan State Spartans
15 - Iowa State Cyclones
24 - Vanderbilt Commodores
25 - Indiana Hoosiers
Hold on, I hear Hogs coach John Calipari and lots of others screaming right now. Just hold on.
First of all, Arkansas' only losses are to two teams on that list, Duke and Michigan State. The Hogs played them both close.
So, yeah, Coach Cal, I get it. Teams improve. Other teams suffer injuries. Some get healthier. And who's to say which top-notch program might get hot in March and the first week in April?
And, even though 19 straight is compelling, it's not conclusive. There have been 87 NCAA Tournaments so the stats from the last 19 don't tell the whole tale.
Agreed, but check back with me on championship Monday in Lucas Oil Stadium on April 6. The trend says one of those nine will etch their name in the history books.