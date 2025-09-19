Primetime at Palace bringing back midnight memories of Nolan Richardson era
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not the return of Razorback basketball's Midnight Madness. Instead, it's the birth of Arkansas' first Primetime at the Palace event to tip-off the 2025-26 season.
The event is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, at Bud Walton Arena.
It stirs memories now decades removed from when the Razorbacks, under Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson, held similar annual Midnight Madness events. Some of those drew as much attention as a non-conference game.
Arkansas and Kentucky, two of the biggest basketball programs in the country and by far the most successful and well-followed in the SEC at the time, often found their events broadcast live on television. The scrimmages were designed to kick off new seasons while building excitement with fans by being timed with the exact second teams were officially allowed to practice by the NCAA.
Included in the upcoming 2025 event:
• Exclusive event-themed t-shirt giveaway for the first 5,000 fans
• One-of-a-kind arena laser show experience
• Roster introductions for both the Razorbacks' men's and women's teams
• Dunk contest
• Red-White intrasquad scrimmage for the men's team
Calipari is familiar with putting on these kinds of fan friendly preseason tip-off events.
He did it for years with the Kentucky Wildcats. However, he's not limiting the preseason fan festivities to just the Primetime at the Palace event in Fayetteville.
This time last year, before his first season as Arkansas' coach officially tipped off, he brought his Hogs to Hot Springs and Pine Bluff for two Tip-Off Tour events.
Calipari has another Tip Off Tour scrimmage set for Sunday, Oct. 12, in a return to Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
“We, as a program, are excited to introduce this year’s team to Razorback Nation," Calipari said in a press release issued on Friday. "We hope to make this a fun event and look forward to building this into a great yearly tradition. As much as we love performing for our fans in Bud Walton Arena, we want to make this event a way for us to say thank you for all your support.”
First-year Razorbacks' women's coach Kelsi Musick is also embracing the event as a positive for her team.
“Our program is grateful for the opportunity to introduce our team at this event," she said via the same press release. "We can't wait to see the atmosphere in Bud Walton Arena and meet Razorback fans! Go Hogs!”
This highly anticipated event will start with the official introductions of second-year head coach John Calipari’s men’s team and first-year women’s head coach Kelsi Musick’s squad.
Parking in lots adjacent to the arena will be free and on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be designated student seating and premium seating will be available, with all other seating options being general admission. The arena clear bag policy will be in effect.
Event details:
5 p.m.: On-Campus Parking Lots Open to Public
7 p.m.: Arena Doors Open
8 p.m.: Event Begins
9:30 p.m.: Event Ends