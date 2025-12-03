Razorbacks look to steady pace as Louisville arrives for road test
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues a demanding nonconference stretch Wednesday when No. 6 Louisville arrives for the ACC/SEC Challenge, bringing one of the country’s most efficient and experienced backcourts into Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks, now leaning heavily on two freshmen for scoring and tempo, enter the matchup searching for a more complete 40-minute performance after a narrow loss over the weekend.
Freshmen guards Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. remain at the center of Arkansas’ offensive identity, averaging 35.0 points per game as a duo.
Their shot-making and aggressiveness have kept the Razorbacks competitive through a schedule that has featured several high-level opponents.
But they face another test against a Louisville team that pushes pace, shoots confidently from deep and rarely wastes possessions.
Thomas said the team’s approach remains positive despite the recent setback.
“The mood … has been super good,” he said. “We’re always holding our heads high … We always think that we’re going to finish winning games.”
His comments reflect a locker room that appears to have embraced the challenges of early-season learning and the responsibility placed on young players.
He also said Arkansas plans to rely on the style it believes gives it the best chance to win.
“This team is a fast team, fast-paced team,” Thomas said of Louisville. “They play similarly to how we do … We just want to execute on our defense and our offense and just play our game.”
For the Razorbacks, that means staying poised amid tempo changes, defending the perimeter consistently and cutting down turnovers that have stalled momentum at times.
Louisville brings a 7-0 record into Fayetteville with wins over Kentucky and Cincinnati, both of which highlighted how effective its guards can be.
Freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. has emerged as a steady scorer, and veterans Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely have complemented him with reliable shooting and decision-making.
Louisville averages 96.7 points per game, the highest mark in the country, and connects on 13.1 three-pointers per game, ranking second nationally.
That balance will test an Arkansas defense still working through rotations and personnel adjustments.
The Razorbacks have shown stretches of strong ball pressure and rim protection, but sustaining those traits has been a challenge.
Facing Louisville’s motion and spacing will push Arkansas to communicate and avoid giving the Cardinals open looks early in the shot clock.
Thomas said one factor that could tilt the game is the atmosphere inside Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks have yet to see the building fully packed this season, though he expects that to change Wednesday.
“I’m excited for. another top team to come to Bud. We really need that Bud energy,” he said. “This is going to be my first time ever seeing it packed out like it’s going to be.”
His anticipation highlights how meaningful the home environment can be for a young team settling into its rhythm.
Louisville attack presents challenge for improving Hogs' defense
Arkansas enters the matchup looking to correct issues that surfaced in the weekend loss, including defensive miscommunication and stretches of stagnant offense.
The Razorbacks generated quality possessions in the first half but struggled late, a trend that Thomas said the team addressed quickly.
“The mood has been very encouraging, like nothing but encouraging words,” he said. That encouragement will be tested against a Louisville roster that thrives on speed and precision.
Containing Brown, McKneely and Conwell will require Arkansas to match Louisville’s pace without losing structure.
The Razorbacks have shown they can score with nearly anyone, but allowing the Cardinals to dictate tempo would put them in difficult situations defensively.
Protecting the arc and staying disciplined in transition will be essential.
Razorbacks seek stronger finishing stretches
One of the central storylines entering the matchup is whether Arkansas can finish games more consistently. The Razorbacks have played well in long stretches but have not always closed halves or second halves with control.
That inconsistency has kept opponents within reach even when Arkansas has dictated the early pace.
Thomas and Acuff continue to shoulder much of that responsibility. Both have shown the ability to break down defenses and generate shots when possessions stall, but as the level of competition increases, their decision-making becomes even more important.
They will face Louisville guards who rarely give up easy baskets and who punish defensive lapses immediately.
This is not a must-win game — nor should it this early for the Hogs — but it is a chance to measure growth.
Key takeaways:
- Louisville brings one of the nation’s most productive backcourts, presenting challenges in pace and perimeter shooting.
- Arkansas continues to rely on freshmen Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr., who remain confident following a recent loss.
- Bud Walton Arena’s energy could play a meaningful role in giving the Razorbacks the boost they need.