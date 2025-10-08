Pro Hogs already making their marks as NBA preseason games underway
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On the doorstep of another NBA season, a former Arkansas star player is off to a quality start in preseason games.
Moses Moody, the fifth-year Golden State Warriors guard and the first one-and-done in Razorbacks history, made the most noise among Pro Hogs with his 2025-26 preseason debut on Sunday night against the Western Conference rival Los Angelese Lakers.
Moody (6-foot-5 wing, Little Rock native) started for the Warriors and led with a game-high 19 points (7-of-9 field goals, including a white-hot 5-of-7 shooting from 3) and a game-high boxscore plus-21 in only 15 minutes in a 111-103 home win over the Lakers.
As a rookie in '21-22 after being selected 14th overall in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Moody helped Golden State win an NBA championship.
Now in his fifth campaign as a Warrior after playing mostly behind future Naismith Hall of Fame backcourt teammates, he's finally projected to be a regular starter once the regular season gets underway later in October.
Golden State's superstar guard and surefire future first-ballot Naismith Hall of Famer Steph Curry believes Moody is ready for his apparent elevated role on the team.
“It’s his confidence," said Curry, who also noted Moody probably had his best summer of offseason workouts. "For a young guy, when you don’t know your minutes, that’s the biggest challenge.”
Last season, Moody started in 34 of the 74 games he played, averaging career-highs in scoring (9.8 points per game), assists (1.3 per game), and minutes (22.3 per outing) while shooting a career-best from three-point range (126-of-337 for 37.4%).
How other Pro Hogs are faring in early games of NBA preseason
• Jaylin Williams (6-foot-9 forward-center, Fort Smith native, fourth-year pro with the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder) has been blistering hot shooting from three in two preseason games, totaling 9-of-19 from distance (47.4%) while averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 block per contest through the two outings.
• Isaiah Joe (6-foot-4 guard, Fort Smith native, sixth-year pro with the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder) has struggled shooting from the field, including his bread-and-butter three-point game as he's totaled only 1-of-10 from distance while averaging 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest through the two outings.
• Bobby Portis (6-foot-10 forward-center, Little Rock native, 11th-year pro and sixth in Milwaukee, helped the Bucks to the '20-21 NBA championship as the team's 6th man) had two points (1-of-6 field goals), 4four rebounds, and two steals in 13 minutes in a 103-93 road win over the Miami Heat on Monday.
• Anthony Black (6-foot-6 guard, third-year pro with the Orlando Magic) had five points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a game-high boxscore plus-17 in 21 minutes off the bench in a 126-118 road win over the Miami Heat on Saturday.
• Nick Smith, Jr. (6-foot-3 guard, Jacksonville, Ark., native, third-year pro and now on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers) is averaging 7.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 15.0 minutes while shooting 38.5% from the field, including only 1-of-6 from three, through the two games.
• Stanley Umude (6-foot-6 wing, fourth-year pro in his first season with the Sane Antonio Spurs) had two points, two rebounds, two steals, and a boxscore plus-2 in 12 minutes in a 119-88 win over Guangzhou on Monday.
• Daniel Gafford (6-foot-10 center, El Dorado native, seventh-year pro entering his third season with the Dallas Mavericks) did not play in the Mavs' 106-89 home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
• Jordan Walsh (6-foot-6 wing, third-year pro with the Boston Celtics, was on the active roster for the Celts' 2023-24 NBA championship) will make his preseason debut when Boston opens on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.