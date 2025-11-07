Razorback Report: Arkansas freshmen named to watchlists
The 2025-26 college basketball season is already underway, but there are still award watchlists being made and announced.
On Thursday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced two watchlists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy that’s given the men’s national player of the year and Wayman Tisdale Trophy, given to the freshman national player of the year.
Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. was named to both watchlists and teammate Maleek Thomas was named to the Tisdale Trophy watchlist.
Acuff now has seven preseason awards and watchlists, including:
- Naismith National Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 50)
- USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy POY Watch List (1 of 50)
- USBWA Wayman Tisdale Trophy FOY Watch List (1 of 25)
- Bob Cousy Award Watch List (1 of 20)
- Andy Katz’s Top 10 NCAA Freshmen
- Dick Vitale’s Diaper Dandies (1 of 5 National Impact Freshmen)
- All-SEC third team (Coaches)
The Razorbacks opened the season on Monday with a 109-77 win over Southern. The duo of Acuff and Thomas combined for 43 points in the win. Acuff’s 22 points and Thomas’s 21 are the second-most and third-most points by a Razorback freshman in a debut since freshmen became permanently eligible for the 1972-73 season. (Note: Patrick Beverley holds the Razorback scoring record by a freshman in a debut with 29 points versus Southeast Missouri State on Nov. 10, 2006.)
They’ll be back in action Saturday at Michigan State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on FOX.
Did You Notice?
- Three members of the Arkansas men’s tennis team finished play on the opening day of the ITA Central Sectional Championships. In singles action, Jakub Vrba faced No. 110 Khololwam Montsi (Texas A&M), besting him 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. Ben Weintraub fell to Bjorn Swinson (Michigan), 4-6, 4-6, sending him to the consolation bracket. Weintraub retired due to injury in his Round of 16 match of the consolation bracket. No. 25 Vrba/Smillie began their journey in the doubles main draw with a three-set thriller against third seeded No. 44 Bernard/Okonkwo (Ohio State), 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.
- Arkansas women’s basketball is holding its Elementary Day today as its hosts UAPB. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m. on SECN+. This will be the fifth meeting between the two schools. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 3-1, but UAPB won the last game 74-70 on December 10, 2023. Both teams won their season-opening games. Arkansas meat Louisiana Tech, 93-81, and UAPB defeated Memphis, 69-64.