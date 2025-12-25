Arkansas trio earns spots in updated 2026 NBA mock draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Folks around Arkansas know better than to take a mock draft as gospel, but it never hurts to peek at the latest projections and see who from the Hogs is turning heads beyond the Ozarks.

Bleacher Report rolled out a new 2026 NBA mock draft from Joseph Wasserman this week, and three Razorbacks made the cut. Around here, that’s worth at least a raised eyebrow and maybe even a grin.

The big mover is freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., who slides into a first-round spot.

Bleacher Report’s @NBADraftWass mocks three Arkansas players in his latest mock draft:



10th: Darius Acuff Jr (Mavericks)

34th: Meleek Thomas (Kings)

52nd: Karter Knox (Hawks)



Interesting player comps from Wasserman here as well. pic.twitter.com/x6z92WDP0d — Will Whitson (@will2whitson) December 23, 2025

Meleek Thomas and Karter Knox show up in the second round — different evaluations, different expectations, yet all carrying the same red and white hopes.

Arkansas fans saw this coming. Acuff has been stacking SEC Freshman of the Week honors like firewood, Thomas scores in bunches when the spark’s there, and Knox still has a game that teases what it might become if the pieces fall in line.

Still, seeing three Hogs appear in the same mock draft gives the program a little extra shine heading into the rough-and-tumble stretch of SEC play.

🚨 Freshman alert 🚨

Arkansas standout Darius Acuff is scoring or assisting on 34.2 points per game, 6th in the country. It's the most points created by a freshman in at least 8 years 🤯



He’s created 46% of his team’s offense when on the court this season 😤 #FreshmanPhenom pic.twitter.com/LDf1upiEPE — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) December 22, 2025

Darius Acuff Jr.: First-round projection

Acuff’s name shows up first, sitting at No. 10 overall. Hard to miss a number that high when you scroll through one of these lists.

The guard from Detroit has moved past the “promising young freshman” label and into the territory of “scouts keep calling about him.”

Wasserman highlighted Acuff’s scoring craft, noting how effective he’s been mixing muscle and finesse.

His floater has become a dependable tool — good enough that defenses keep looking surprised when it drops again. He’s making threes at solid clips both off the dribble and off the catch, which is the kind of growth that makes NBA folks perk up in their chairs.

Acuff plays older than he is. He settles Arkansas when things get ragged and gives them a steadying force when possessions get tight. Around the SEC, guards who handle pressure and still find clean shots don’t stay under the radar long. That’s why he’s climbing.

For the Razorbacks, having a freshman jump into the first-round conversation this quickly speaks to just how ready he looks for every moment they’ve handed him.

Meleek Thomas was born to score the basketball.



Through 9 games (only 2 starts) Western PA's finest is averaging...



27.9 MPG

16.9 PPG

4.2 RPG

3.1 APG

41% FG

35% 3FG pic.twitter.com/qPEJuV5e88 — George Michalowski (@MichalowskiCBB) December 8, 2025

Meleek Thomas: Second-round scoring spark

Next comes Meleek Thomas, who settles into the early second round at No. 34.

Thomas may not have Acuff’s first-round buzz, but he remains tied for second on the team in scoring and owns the same number of steals as anyone on the roster.

Some nights, Thomas looks like he’s about to ignite the scoreboard. Other nights, he’s working through the bumps that come with adjusting to the college pace.

Bleacher Report described him as a player with “coveted creativity and shotmaking,” which is a fancy way of saying he can get loose in a hurry when the rhythm’s right.

The talent has never been questioned. What he does now — in the thick of league play — will determine whether he rises or stays in the second-round window.

But Arkansas has seen enough to know he’s a builder. His game is still being shaped, but the foundation is strong and the ceiling stretches high.

John Calipari gave a pretty neat answer today about dedicating his last two weeks to coaching Karter Knox:



"I've been on him about comparing himself to another player. It steals your joy. Play with joy. My job is to worry about them; their job is to worry about each other." pic.twitter.com/N0neKtu150 — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) December 13, 2025

Karter Knox: Second-round spot after return

Karter Knox rounds out the Arkansas group at No. 52.

He came back after testing the NBA waters last season, and while he’s shown glimpses of what he can do, he hasn’t strung together the level of consistency he needs to rise in the draft conversation.

His best outing so far was a 20-point performance against Texas Tech, where he reminded everyone how smooth he can look when the basket feels big.

Outside of that, he’s had stretches where he fades from the offense, especially with so many guards taking the lead touches.

Bleacher Report called him “hot-and-cold.” Around here, folks might say he’s got the tools but hasn’t found the rhythm to use them every night.

He’s draftable — no question — but if he wants to climb the ladder, Knox will need to steady his production as Arkansas hits the toughest part of its schedule.

As of today (12/18/2025), Karter Knox is the only player in @RazorbackMBB history to shoot better than 50% from 3 (is 15-29 for 51.7%) and better than 80% at the free throw line (17-21 for 81.0%) in a season with a minimum of 20 attempts of each. https://t.co/TUwg6PWr8y — HogStats.com (@HogStats) December 18, 2025

What this means for the Hogs

Three Razorbacks appearing in the same mock draft doesn’t come along every year.

Arkansas has produced plenty of NBA talent, but this line-up shows the balance of the roster with a polished young guard, a creative scorer still refining his game, and a wing with untapped potential.

Acuff rising into the lottery range signals the kind of instant-impact player the Hogs hoped they were getting. Thomas landing early in the second round shows his upside stays firmly intact.

Knox, even with uneven production, remains a real prospect because of his size and offensive flashes.

SEC play will tell us more, because the league has a way of revealing strengths and exposing weaknesses. By March, this mock draft may look different.

But at this moment, Arkansas fans can take a little pride in seeing three names showing up on lists that matter.

Key takeaways

Darius Acuff Jr. projects as a top-10 pick with strong scoring efficiency.

Meleek Thomas appears early in Round 2, backed by creativity and defensive activity.

Karter Knox remains a late-Round 2 prospect while working toward steadier production.

Hogs Feed: