Razorback Ties in Transfer Portal: Tracking Arkansas Talent on Move

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas ties are well represented in this year’s transfer portal, with a mix of proven scorers, rising contributors and former Razorback signees back on the market.

While this isn’t about projecting any transfer to Fayetteville, it's about tracking Arkansas-connected talent across the country and what each player brings to the table as a portal prospect.

Natural State Natives

Colby Garland, San Jose State

• Hometown: Magnolia

• Size: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

• 2025-26 Stats: 20 points, five assists, four rebounds per game

It's been quite the three year run for Garland, who began his career at Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference that included an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024.

He has continued to improve in every statistical category with a pure three-level game and a solid defender at the mid-major level. As a junior, he made 49% of his field goal attempts, 37% from three point range and a dependable 85% mark at the free throw line.

Over Garland's final 12 games, he averaged 24 points on 50% shooting, 41% from three and and 85% at the stripe.

He scored at least 20 points in 20 games, including a pair of 30-point performances against UC Santa Barbra and San Diego State.

The Razorbacks have yet to offer Garland but he has received plenty of attention in the portal so far as Kansas State, Indiana, Providence, Nebraska, BYU, SMU, USC, Ole Miss, UCLA, Oregon, Dayton, St. Louis, Grand Canyon, Creighton, Maryland and many others.

Schools that conducted Zoom meetings with him are Auburn and Memphis with USC and Tennessee looking to get into the race.

Courtland Muldrew

• Hometown: Springdale

• Size: 6-foot-3, 170

• 2025-26 Stats: Three points, two rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes per game.

Muldrew became a key part to Washington's rotation over the final eight games of the season as his playing time increased to 22 minutes per game.

He scored nearly seven points per game on 50% from the field which likely sparked his decision to enter the portal.

Notable teams to recruit him out of high school were Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Creighton.

Cameron Wallace

• Hometown: Little Rock

• Size: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds

• 2025 Stats: 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game

Wallace was a standout on the hardwood for Holmes Community College in Mississippi where he averaged 19 points, eight rebounds, 49 steals and 44 assists across two seasons at the JUCO level.

He entered the transfer portal after coach Darrell Walker was let go as Trojans coach after becoming an efficient option on the offensive end.

Teams who have contacted Wallace include Bradley, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Jackson State, The Citadel, Murray State, Georgia Southern, Kent State, Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State, Charlotte, UAB, Bowling Green, New Mexico State, Illinois State, and many others.

Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas

• Hometown: Bryant

• Size: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

• 2025-26 Stats: 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists

Hunter enjoyed a prolific scoring career in three seasons with the UCA Bears, but was hardly used during his lone season at the Power Conference level at Wisconsin.

He had arguably his best year as the Bears' rode him to its best season in school history with a 22-12 record and won the A-Sun regular season conference title. The Saline County native made over 50% of his field goal attempts, a career-high 37% from three and an 80% mark from the line.

While Hunter is now five seasons removed from high school, he is actively pursuing a waiver from the NCAA to gain a sixth season of eligibility. He took a medical redshirt during the 2023-24 season before leaving Conway for the Badgers that offseason.

While with Wisconsin, Hunter played in only 11 games which is something he could use to help receive an approval from the NCAA.

SEC rival Kentucky has expressed interest in Hunter should he receive his waiver request.

Javion Guy-King, Central Arkansas

• Hometown: Little Rock

• Size: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds

• 2025 -26 Stats: 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game

Guy-King still has two years of eligibility remaining and enjoyed his most productive year at the college level.

He emerged as a calm lead guard for coach John Shulman's team as a sophomore and proved he is physically ready to move up a level in competition.

After sitting out a season, Guy-King made 43% of his attempts, 34% from three and 70% from the free throw line.

Amare Neal, Georgia Southern

• Hometown: Swifton

• Size: 5-foot-9, 163 pounds

• 2025-26 Stats: N/a

Neal was one of the most prolific playmakers at the Arkansas high school level, ending his prep career as the state's all-time leader in assists. He also scored over 2,000 points for the Bulldogs from 2022-2025.

He ultimately redshirted as a freshman this season at GSU and it will be interesting to watch which schools contact him while in the portal.

Notable offers for Neal out of high school Included Georgia Southern, Mississippi State, Troy, Sam Houston, and UAPB before signing with Georgia Southern.

Previous Connection to Razorbacks

Jalen Shelley

• Hometown: Little Elm, Texas

• Size: 6-foot-8, 190 pounds

• 2025-26 Stats: 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists

Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jalen Shelley (1) fights for position against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Adam Miller (23) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Shelley initially signed with Arkansas out of high school as a top-100 recruit in his class, but ultimately chose to follow former coach Eric Musselman out west to USC.

Although he didn't contribute much as a freshman, he decided to transfer to Loyola Marymount where he became the focal point of the Lions' offense.

Texas A&M has been in contact with Shelley, which would offer him a chance to get back closer to home. Other teams in contact include Auburn, Virginia, Cincinnati, Creighton, Mississippi State and many others.

Isaiah Elihoim, Florida Atlantic

• Hometown: Kingston, New York

• Size: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

• 2025-26 Stats: 12 points, four rebounds and one assist per game

The one-time 5-star prospect recovered nicely in Boca Raton as he started all 32 games for the Owls this season.

Florida Atlantic Owls guard Isaiah Elohim (2) and Memphis Tigers guard Julius Thedford (15) reach for a rebound during the first half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Like Shelley, Elohim was once signed to Arkansas prior to following Musselman to USC but didn't contribute much at all in 18 appearances.

He decided to enter the transfer portal, landing at FAU where he became the Owls' second-leading scorer while making 47% of his field goal attempts, 37% from three and 66% at the free throw line.

There has been no contact reported since Elohim annoucne he would enter the transfer portal.

With portal movement still unfolding, this list is expected to grow over the coming weeks.

Arkansas continues to produce Division I talent across multiple levels, and this cycle is no different as several familiar names search for their next opportunity.

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