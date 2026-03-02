Time for SEC's Best Player to Take a Seat, Heal Before Tournaments?

Darius Acuff will soon be crowned SEC Freshman of the Year and might also take home the hardware as the conference's Player of the Year.

If there was a trophy for such a thing, he'd surely be recognized as the league's most durable dude.

Acuff leads the league in minutes played as well as topping the charts in scoring average, points, assists, and assist/turnover ratio. The young man is a baller.

He's also a gamer, having played the last couple of weeks on a sore ankle that had him in a walking boot for two days.

Acuff has noticeably limped a bit during recent games when the ball was not in play. When the clock is moving, though, he ignores the discomfort, focuses on the task at hand, and plays as hard as anyone.

Simple as that sounds, not everybody does. Not everybody is equipped to do it, isn't wired that way.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) grabs his ankle after a play against the Auburn Tigers in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Acuff was in a walking boot for two days before the next game at Alabama. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

So when NBA scouts assess Acuff's skills, which are many, they've got to recognize he has one that can't be taught.

He has what is arguably the most important ability to be a true star: Availability.

Will Arkansas coaches force Acuff to rest his ankle?

Guys like Acuff pride themselves on showing up, playing hard, doing the job, winning the game.

That's why Arkansas coach John Calipari would have to order him to take a seat in street clothes on game day. No way Acuff volunteers to sit, even if means resting the ankle and coming back in a week at 100%.

Calipari has been walking sidelines as a head coach for 34 seasons, so he knows how players think. Still, when he asked Acuff if his ankle would allow him to suit up for the Feb. 18 game at Alabama, he was surprised at the point guard's response to the Hall of Fame coach.

“Are you nuts?”



Darius Acuff Jr. to John Calipari when he asked if his injured ankle would keep him out of the Alabama game



Acuff had 49



A complete WARRIOR



pic.twitter.com/6MKoZq0qRg — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) February 20, 2026

Is it better to rest, heal or tough it out?

The decision is all about the postseason. Is it best to be a higher seed or have Acuff operating totally at 100% when the NCAA Tournament arrives?

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi projected the Hogs as a No. 5 seed Friday. Despite the 37-point humiliation suffered at Florida Saturday night, that probably won't change.

As Calipari said when asked about the blowout: "Stuff happens." The Hogs still have a good resume with wins over tournament locks Texas Tech, Louisville, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, plus probable invitees Missouri, Auburn and Texas A&M.

No. 17 Arkansas gets the huge ranked win over No. 16 Texas Tech 😤 @RazorbackMBB pic.twitter.com/TDvsM5D7jf — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 13, 2025

They also played tough at Michigan State and in neutral-site setbacks to Duke and Houston.

Arkansas is now the No. 3 seed for the SEC Tournament with a league record of 11-5. Florida, at 14-2, clinched at least a share of the title by routing the Razorbacks Saturday. Alabama is the two seed with a 12-4 mark.

The Hogs could slip to the No. 5 seed as they're just a game ahead of Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee (all 10-6). Lurking a game behind that trio is another made up of Texas, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M (9-7).

NO. 18 ARKANSAS WINS IN SEC PLAY AGAINST NO. 19 TENNESSEE 🔥



Darius Acuff Jr.'s 29 PTS were the most by a Razorback freshman since 2018 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rSYwiQfSIt — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2026

Calipari's crew hosts the Texas Longhorns Wednesday in Bud Walton Arena and finish the regular season with a Saturday trip to Missouri.

Obviously, the Hogs have to take care of business this week to remain the third seed. Even more obvious is they have a better chance to do that if Acuff plays both games.

Calipari wants to skip early rounds in the SEC Tournament

As the standings shake out now, Arkansas wouldn't play the first two days of the March 11-15 SEC tourney at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Calipari wants it to stay that way because days off at this time of year are important for all players, whether they're banged up or just a bit tired. Every day off for Acuff is a good one right now.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr shakes hands with coach John Calipari during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 25. Arkansas won 99-84. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

So it's a significant goal to be a top four seed and earn byes through the first and second rounds. The 5-8 seeds get a bye through the first round.

If the Hogs remain among the top four, that means they won't play until Friday, March 13, with a maximum of three games in the tournament.

If they reach the semifinals or finals, they'd likely bump into the red-hot Florida Gators. Acuff would surely want to be 100% for that rematch,

There is only one reason Acuff won't be in uniform

Acuff wants to play. As long as he won't be further injured, Calipari will put him in the starting line-up.

The only way he won't play is if he seriously injures the ankle (or something else) and the Arkansas medical staff determines he shouldn't play. Or that he can't play.

That's why sophomore guard Karter Knox isn't starting, or even suiting up. He's injured. Acuff is hurt. There is a difference, a big difference.

Arkansas Razorbacks wing Karter Knox (11) drives between Auburn Tigers defenders during the first half at Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 14. Knox is currently sidelined with a knee injury. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Hogs went through that scenario a year ago in the final stretch of the regular season when they were playing without their top two scorers in Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland.

Bottom line: Acuff should play every game. He's the one player the Hogs can't do without. He's the most indispensable player in the SEC.

