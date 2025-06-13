Razorbacks add extra length in paint with newest commitment

NEWS: Angolan big man Paulo Semedo, ESPN's No. 50 prospect in the 2025 class, has committed to Arkansas, agent Sam Permut told ESPN.



The 7'1, 19-year-old PF/C brings a 7'5 wingspan, skill, upside, and depth to John Calipari's frontcourt. pic.twitter.com/YOiLv5v9Of