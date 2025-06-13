Razorbacks add extra length in paint with newest commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks coach John Calipari continues to add international flavor to his second roster with the commitment of big man Paulo Semedo.
The 7-foot-1, 220 pound Angolan center brings in a 7-foot-5 wingspan and brings plenty of skill and upside to Arkansas' frontcourt this coming season.
Semedo is a top 50 prospect according to ESPN and is the only recruiting publication to give him a ranking during this cycle. At the time of his commitment, he is the No. 6 ranked player at his position and No. 10 among players from the Sunshine State, according to ESPN.
He chose Arkansas over offers from Arizona State, Florida State, and Miami.
During his prep career, he refined his skills at the respected West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida which has produced college basketball players such as Corey Sanders (Rutgers), Selton Miguel (Maryland), Wesley Cardet (Providence), Ibrahima Traore (Utah), Anas Mahmoud (Louisville) and many others.
A quick scouting reaction shows Semedo's ball handling skills in transition with the ability to lead fastbreaks with crisp finishes at the rim or pull up off the dribble with a smooth release.
He can guard different positions on switches, altering shots at the rim and perimeter.
As for his offensive post skills, Semedo seems to be fundamentally sound going either left or right without looking uncomfortable.
Arkansas struggled in the rebounding department at points last season when facing big men with limited depth.
The Razorbacks only players were Zvonimir Ivisic, Jonas Aidoo, Adou Thiero and Trevon Brazile as primary contributors.
Once either of them were in foul trouble, Arkansas wasn't able to defend the paint capably, allowing teams to pull down 16 or more offensive rebounds six times.
Two of those games came at pivotal moments of the season against St. John's (25 offensive boards) and Texas Tech (20 offensive boards) during the NCAA Tournament.
Calipari's staff made a concerted effort this offseason to add size where it matters most as Brazile is the only post player to return from last season's team.
Arkansas added true freshman Bosnian center Elmir Dzafic Thursday afternoon to go along with freshman Karim Rtail, South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle or Florida State transfer Malique Ewin.
Semedo is commitment No. 7 for Arkansas' 2026 signing class which includes a pair of 5-star McDonald's All-American's, one in-state star, Rtail and gaurd Amere Brown from Pittsburgh, who signed last month with one other Division I offerfrom Bryant.
The Razorbacks class ranks No. 1 among SEC teams and No. 6 nationally, according to 247sports.
Arkansas Razorbacks 2025-26 Roster
F Nick Pringle, Senior
F Trevon Brazile, Senior
C Malique Ewin, Senior
G D.J. Wagner, Junior
G Billy Richmond, Sophomore
G Karter Knox, Sophomore
G Jaden Karuletwa, Sophomore
G Meleek Thomas, Freshman
G Darius Acuff, Freshman
G Amere Brown, Freshman
F Isaiah Sealy, Freshman
F Karim Rtail, Freshman
C Elmir Dzafic, Freshman
C Paulo Semedo, Freshman