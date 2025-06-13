Razorbacks' new center provides more depth compared to last season
The addition of Bosnian center Elmir Dzafic Thursday won't cause earthquakes of epic proportions on the international recruiting scene, but it does cover a rather large need.
Last season, the Razorbacks were rather low in terms of post depth with just Zvonimir Ivisic, Jonas Aidoo, Adou Thiero and Trevon Brazile as primary contributors.
While the group finally came together toward the end of the regular season and NCAA Tournament, Arkansas still struggled to match physicality in certain moments because of foul issues.
Aidoo began to impose his will when the calendar flipped to March, but was often in foul trouble as he was charged with at least four fouls in six of the team's final eight games, including being fouled out of the SEC quarterfinals game against Ole Miss.
He did average 13 points and nine rebounds down the stretch, which helped the Razorbacks reach the Sweet 16, but the Hogs were overmatched on the boards.
Texas Tech outrebounded Arkansas in that game, 45-37, including 20 offensive rebounds which helped in its double-digit comeback victory.
While a member of the Bosnian's U18 European Championship Division team, Dzafic was forceful in the paint, averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds and two assists per game.
Once he entered the professional ranks, his production didn't translate as he scored just two points and one rebound per game as his minutes continued to drop throughout the season.
Where Dzafic can help in rotational purposes when Brazile, true freshman Karim Rtail, South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle or Florida State transfer Malique Ewin are in foul trouble or need to be spelled for a few minutes.
Dzafic has a rather large frame at 7-foot, 265 pounds which is nearly 30 pounds heavier than any of the Razorbacks post options last season.
Razorbacks assistant coach Kenny Payne has coached up numerous centers and forwards throughout his career, but overseas players are hardly raw from a developmental standpoint.
All the Bosnian big man needs is a confidence boost as his professional career didn't take off as planned.
His sheer size should allow him to mix it up near the basket when needed due to his underrated athleticism.
He has solid hip movement and super twitchy in the post which should help him drive to the basket on ocassion.
Arkansas won't ask him to be the type of post presence compared to the scoring presence Aidoo was late last season.
If he can give positive minutes by keep turnovers down and not take ill-advised shots then Dzafic can provide the Razorbacks a key piece of depth it didn't have last season.
Dzafic's addition is the commitment No. 6 for Arkansas' 2026 signing class which includes a pair of 5-star McDonald's All-American's, one in-state star, another overseas post player in Rtail and backup gaurd Amere Brown from Pittsburgh, who signed last month with one other Division I offer from Bryant.
The Razorbacks six man signing class currently ranks No. 1 among SEC teams and No. 6 nationally, according to 247sports.
Arkansas Razorbacks 2025-26 Roster
F Nick Pringle, Senior
F Trevon Brazile, Senior
C Malique Ewin, Senior
G D.J. Wagner, Junior
G Billy Richmond, Sophomore
G Karter Knox, Sophomore
G Jaden Karuletwa, Sophomore
G Meleek Thomas, Freshman
G Darius Acuff, Freshman
G Amere Brown, Freshman
F Isaiah Sealy, Freshman
F Karim Rtail, Freshman
C Elmir Dzafic, Freshman