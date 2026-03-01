GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There are fatal flaws beginning to show again in Arkansas' hope of competing for a national championship this season.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have mostly thrived in SEC play because of its ability to out-athlete opponents. That wasn't the case tonight as Florida completely dismantled Arkansas 111-77 inside Exactech Arena Saturday night.



It also hasn't been the case against the likes of Florida, Alabama, Michigan State, Duke, or Houston either. Unless Arkansas can find a few favorable matchups in the NCAA Tournament, this season could end quicker than most expect.

Woeful Post Play

One huge area coach John Calipari really whiffed on was finding a couple of consistent post presences, which severely limits how effective this Razorbacks team can be.



The Razorbacks were no match for Florida’s front line of Thomas Haugh (6-foot-9), Alex Condon (6-foot-11), and Rueben Chinyelu (6-foot-10). They combined to score 51 points, 27 rebounds and four blocks on the night.



Arkansas forward Malique Ewin went into the game with back-to-back double digit scoring efforts. But his effectiveness was limited due to being in foul trouble finishing with seven points and seven rebounds.



Fellow transfer big Nick Pringle continues his stretch of ineffectiveness going without a basket, including an 0-for-5 mark from the free throw line but did contribute with two defensive boards.



Florida guard Urban Klavzar (7) drives against Arkansas forward Malique Ewin (12) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, February 28, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pringle arrived to Arkansas as big man known for his physically imposing build as a rim protector and rebounder.



Over the Razorbacks’ previous six games, Pringle has logged just 12 boards, continuing to be the team’s biggest disappointment this season.



Most of Arkansas' damage in the paint this season has been due to its guards ability to penetrate driving lanes. Florida's length impacted that part of the gameplan as Darius Acuff, DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond and Meleek Thomas each had to adjust into short fall aways instead of creating separation to the basket.

False Narative

The Boogie Fland “revenge” narrative began just before tipoff Saturday night.



ESPN shared a graphic that included a quote from Fland speaking about how he felt unloved by his former Arkansas program while recovering from a thumb injury midway through last season.



“It taught me one minute they love you, the next minute they hate you,” Fland said in a YouTube video. “As soon as I got hurt, nobody checked in, nobody texted me like 'You good, how's your hand?' It just goes to show the love wasn't real.”



No more FaceTime. Boog is back with the boys. pic.twitter.com/KjZMz45nwK — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 5, 2025

If he truly felt that way, it certainly wasn’t portrayed in that fashion at all. In fact, Hogs Plus shared a video of Calipari with Fland on FaceTime following multiple games as the Razorbacks rebounded from a 1-6 start in SEC play as the Hogs’ former freshman star rehabbed.



Somehow, ESPN felt the need to manufacture extra motivation and energy for Fland and the Gators. Florida obviously didn’t need any extra bulletin board material but received it anyhow.

Fland finished the night with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, 5-of-8 at the free throw line to go along with four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

Final Thoughts



Arkansas ran into a buzzsaw Saturday night, and most logical fans already knew that. Not only do the Razorbacks struggle defensively, they do so by design to avoid foul issues that could severely limit their rotation.



Calipari mentioned after last season that building such a small roster wasn’t particularly a good idea. Wouldn't you know it, he did the same thing this year as a nine-man rotation dwindled to eight with the injury to Karter Knox.

Now, it's down to seven as freshman Isaiah Sealy's minutes have been limited of late due to his own injury issues.

Arkansas Razorbacks wing Billy Richmond III (24) goes to the basket over Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Richmond continues to play the best ball of his college career with his fifth consecutive 20-point performance with a team-high 22 points against the Gators. Calipari's "Swiss Army Knife" made 9-of-17 shot attempts from the floor, 4-of-4 from the free throw line but missed both three point attempts.

Despite facing a growing deficit throughout the game, he continued to give full effort and energy by pulling in six rebounds and dished out three assists.

Acuff's run of consecutive 20-point performances ended at nine games in Saturday's loss to Florida as he finished with 17 points on 6-of-19 attempts from the floor. Former Kentucky guard Jamaal Murray will continue to hold the SEC record of 12 straight games from the 2015-2016 season.

The Razorbacks will return to Nolan Richardson Court inside Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night against archrival Texas. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Hogs Feed