Razorbacks' Basketball Recruiting Board for 2027 Recruiting Cycle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the world of college atheltics there is no such thing as slowing down on the recruiting trail. That's especially true in basketball where Arkansas competes at the highest level among the best of the sport.

With the Friday night addition of No. 2 propsect Jordan Smith, Jr., coach John Calipari is ready to assemble another top recruiting class at Arkansas.

Here are a few high level prospects to keep tabs on as Arkansas' coaching staff shifts focus to the 2027 class.

Beckham Black, Point Guard

One of the first names to know is 5-star point guard and No. 3 overall prospect Beckham Black.

While Black, the younger brother of former Razorback guard Anthony, is a few inches shorter but is no less of an impact, can't miss prospect.

There will certainly be several different teams in contention for his services such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, USC and many others.

The 2027 high school recruiting cycle doesn't neccissarily have the big names such as previous years with Cooper Flagg, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Tyran Stokes, Koa Peat, Darryn Peterson, or Jordan Smith.

However, it opens the door for Black to continuet his rise in recruiting rankings with an outside shot as the No. 1 player in the class.

As a junior, Black is averaging over 16 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals per game which make him a very attractive prospect considering Calipari's history with elite guard prospects.

Just check out the guys he has coached, let alone what he's been able to do with Darius Acuff, who continues to get better each game.

Elite freshman point guards under John Calipari by the numbers:



Darius Acuff

21.2 PPG, 6.3 APG, 50.3 FG%, 43.2 3-pt FG%



Derrick Rose

14.9 PPG, 4.7 APG, 47.7 FG%, 33.7 3-pt FG%



Tyreke Evans

17.1 PPG, 3.9 APG, 45.5 FG%, 27.4 3-pt FG%



John Wall

16.6 PPG, 6.5 APG, 46.1 FG%, 32.5… — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 15, 2026

Calipari has earned the right to be arrogant and should use that on the recruiting trail when visiting elite prospects.

Of course, Eric Musselman recruiting Anthony to Arkansas, but it certainly doesn't diminish the chance of Beckham steering away from the Razorbacks brand.

Paul Osaruyi, Center

Through the first three recruiting cycles, Calipari has mostly searched for big men out of the transfer portal instead of the high school ranks.

That thought process could change as No. 4 prospect Paul Osaruyi appears to be one of the Razorbacks top targets this cycle. The 6-foot-10 220 pound center is very athletic for his size with solid handles and a very nice jumpshot.

He's capable of stretch the floor with his three point shooting and is fully capable of running in transition with a bounce that puts him above the rim.

He has the potential to be a replacement for senior forward Trevon Brazile due to his versatility on the offensive end.

Osaruyi moves naturally for a player his size, with a wide base that allows him to anchor against heavier post players.

His wingspan and reach help him deter shots at the rim, and he routinely alters attempts with verticality that appears coordinated rather than purely instinctive.

Although he is not yet a fully developed face-up scoring threat, his range around the basket and ability to execute basic pivot moves elevate his efficiency inside the paint.

He'll be a solid fit for Arkansas and other teams that like to run and gun in transition.

Arkansas, Duke, BYU, Illinois, Kansas, Houston, Oregon, USC and many other teams are after him the most, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready.

TJ Jamison, Point Guard

The 6-foot-1 prospect has established himself as one of the most respected guard prospects in the Class of 2027, drawing attention from high-major programs.

He released a top-10 list of schools last month that consisted of Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Iowa, Miami, Baylor, Maryland, SMU, Oklahoma State, and Louisville.

He is a typical three level scorer Calipari often loves to recruit who can use his quickness and balance to navigate traffic and create separation.

Jamison is a confident athlete who change speeds in a step and can attack the basket consistently.

The Shreveport native is playing his best basketball as a junior averaging over 22 points, six assists, four rebounds, and one steal per game.

His stock could be on the rise during the next evaluation period as he is the No. 42 prospect in the 2027 class, No. 13 among point guards and No. 2 player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.

CJ Rosser, Power Forward

North Carolina is probably going to be the team to beat for the top power forward prospect this cycle, but that won't keep Calipari and his staff from prying him away.

Rosser is a teammate of Black and Obinna Ekezie at Southeastern in Orlando, a school that's compiled the most talent of any team in the country this season.

He is an athletic forward fits the profile of a frontcourt difference maker when he gets to the college ranks.

His stature and mobility would immediately bolster interior spacing, rebounding and on-ball defense while adding length to help against bigger and more physical SEC opponents.

At 6-foot-10, 190 pounds he possesses the ability to stretch the floor with his scoring ability from deep even if he doesn't attempt many. Through his junior season, he is scoring 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in just over 19 minutes per game which shows how efficient and effective he is.

Obinna Ekezie, Center

Like Osaruyi, Arkansas seems to be prioritizing top high school big men again like the staff used to at Kentucky. The 7-footer brings a long wingspan and strong core strength to the floor as he occupies space effectively in the paint.

His frame gives him leverage against interior defenders and makes him a challenging matchup for opposing bigs. Ekezie rebounds through contact and offers deterrence at the rim.

With a strong oncourt chemistry with Black, it might make sense that each of them wind up at the same school as a package deal. It's worth noting that Ekezie hasn't visited Arkansas yet, but has visited Kentucky and Maryland so far.

His father, also named Obinna, played

at Maryland before being selected No. 37 pick in the 1999 NBA Draft.

