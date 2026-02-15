Razorbacks’ Three-Man Class Mirrors Vintage Calipari Formula

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari continues to prove Kentucky wasn't the brand that attracts top players.

If Calipari wants a certain player bad enough, he's going to earn their commitment. And for the third straight signing class, he has at least two 5-stars ready to make an impact for the Razorbacks.

Paul VI Catholic High School 5-star combo guard Jordan Smith, Jr. is the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 class behind consensus No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes.

What Calipari's latest three-man recruiting haul balance, versatility and a clear understanding of what Arkansas needs moving forward. The trio made up of Smith, JJ Andrews and Abodu Toure are imposing specimens capable of dictating the tempo and physicality of a given game.

Together, they form a class that fits the identity Calipari has leaned into going back long before his time in the SEC. His lineups can be associated with length on the perimeter, positional flexibility and players who can defend multiple spots without sacrificing offensive production.

That's the identity this Razorbacks squad brings to the floor and will probably be the blueprint for many more years. While transfers are brought into programs across the nation to build up a squad, Calipari takes quite the different approach putting pieces around his freshmen in hope of making a run deep into the NCAA Tournament.

Scouting Hogs' 2026 Class

Andrews Brings Alpha Physicality

At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Andrews projects as a mega wing capable of playing bully ball in ball screen situations. He's steadily climbed across various recruiting outlets over the previous year because he's adapted his game as a three level scorer who's capable of filling the scorebook in a hurry.

His build allows him to absorb contact through the lane while continuing to rise for emphatic finishes at the rim. On defense, he has a chance to be special with a near seven-foot wingspan which allows him to defend multiple positions.

New Arkansas Razorback offer JJ Andrews from Little Rock Christian drives in the lane in the Class 4A state championship game in March at Hot Springs against the Farmington Cardinals. | Tommy Land-HighSchoolonSI.com

Like most Calipari coached players, Andrews can get it done In transition, as he advances the ball quickly without losing control. In the half court, he is comfortable navigating ball screens and delivering timely passes to shooters and cutters.

If he can improve his scoring efficiency off the dribble by becoming a knock down shooter at all levels to go along with his ability to finish in the lane, Andrews can become a problem for the SEC next season.

Smith: The Next Great Calipari PG

While he isn't the tallest prospect, Smith brings a sense of physicality on both ends of the court as arguably the top defenders in the class.

At 6-foot-2 he has extra length and rebounding instincts to go along with the ability to lock up anyone on the perimeter.

He is not a volume scorer yet, but has the traits to be an effective scorer, someone who can score at will because of his verticality and physicality.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) dunks the ball during the fourth quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like most Calipari gaurds, Smith can score in bunches within the flow of the offense, cutting behind defenders, running the floor and capitalizing on mismatches in space. His ability to rebound outside his area adds another transition dimension, particularly in lineups built to switch defensively.

Smith’s defensive potential is what stands out most as he moves well laterally, and is willing to overcommunicate to maximize defensive effort from his teammates.

One area of development for Smith as he heads to college is his willingness to become a more consistent perimeter shooter. He nearly doubled his three-point percentage from last year to this season, climbing from 27% in 2025 to nearly 40% as a senior.

As the premier piece to his No. 1 ranked St. Paul VI Catholic School, Smith is averaging 27 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals per game.

Fast Rising Toure

Toure may have the highest ceiling of the three Razorbacks signees. The 6-foot-5 wing has seen his stock rise steadily because of what he does in space, attacks downhill with the intent to punish the rim and flashes his athleticism on a nightly basis.

His explosiveness is a thing of beauty in transition as it forces defenses to collapse early, which opens passing lanes and second chance opportunities on any given possession.

Abdou Toure won first place in the dunk contest. Basketball players competed in the Edison National Bank Slam Dunk Championship Sunday Dec. 21, 2025, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. This is one of the events in the GEICO City of Palms Classic basketball tournament. | Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensively, he collects what evaluators call “stocks,” a combined measure of steals and blocks. His timing on weak-side rotations and willingness to contest at the rim from the wing position give him value beyond scoring.

Toure’s next step is continuing to refine his scoring effectiveness. As he has improved his efficiency from the field, including his perimeter numbers, it helped his recruiting stock climb. Although he doesn't take many three attempts in volume, his ability to knock them down more consistently shows promise as he heads to the college game.

Calipari has historically built around wings who can pressure the rim and defend multiple positions. Like Adou Thiero and Billy Richmond III, Toure fits that mold perfectly.

The old saying is great guard play can carry teams through the NCAA Tournament. That very well could be the case for Arkansas next season.

