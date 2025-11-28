Razorbacks battle Duke before late surge ends upset chance in Chicago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are not many nights when a loss teaches as much as a win, but Arkansas walked away from Thursday’s 80-71 loss to No. 4 Duke with a clearer picture of where it stands.
The Razorbacks stayed beside one of the nation’s top teams for most of the night before the Hogs finally wore down in the late minutes at the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic in Chicago.
Arkansas dropped to 5-2 but showed long stretches of poise and confidence. The Razorbacks trailed by 12 at one point, later led by seven, and the Hogs still held that lead well into the second half before Duke’s final push changed the direction of the game.
Hogs coach John Calipari said the game showed real growth. Arkansas looked more connected than it had been through the first two weeks of the season and responded every time the Razorbacks were pushed into uncomfortable spots.
“They were more connected today than they’ve been, which is why we were able to play the way we played,” Calipari said. “Now it’s, ‘okay, how do you get separation?’ We did. When you get that separation, how do you start putting people away?”
Calipari pointed to the fundamentals. The Hogs needed more stops and cleaner possessions, but the biggest area for improvement, he said, came down to rebounding.
“Normally, it’ll come down to defense and rebounding, and then make easy plays on offense,” he said. “But if you give them a shot, an offensive rebound, come down, bad shot, throw the haymaker three, we are still learning.”
Razorbacks struggle on boards as Duke creates separation
The rebounding margin told the story. Arkansas gave up a +8 edge on the glass to Duke, and the Razorbacks allowed 12 offensive rebounds that turned into 25 second-chance points.
The Hogs defended well in stretches, but the Blue Devils’ size and activity near the rim created too many extra chances.
Duke freshman Cameron Boozer controlled the night from the start. He scored 35 points and pulled down nine rebounds, posing matchup issues that Arkansas never fully solved.
The Razorbacks dealt with his length and physicality all evening, and the Hogs had trouble preventing Duke’s frontline from sealing space around the bucket.
Calipari said the challenge wasn’t just size — it was effort on every possession.
“They’re really big, and what they do is they keep people around the basket so that if you’re fighting and not trying to get the ball, you’re not getting it,” he said. “If you don’t fight, you get pushed into the cheerleaders. You got to fight and then go attempt to go get the ball.”
In the first half, Arkansas found itself caught in between. The Razorbacks fought at times but didn’t secure enough rebounds.
The Hogs improved in stretches after halftime but still gave Duke too many clean looks.
Hogs freshmen shine in big moments
Even in a loss, Arkansas saw encouraging play from its young guards. Razorbacks freshman Darius Acuff Jr. scored 21 points, showing patience and confidence in traffic.
Hogs freshman Meleek Thomas added 13 points, with 11 coming in the second half after a quiet start.
Thomas looked rushed early, but Calipari said the halftime message was simple.
“Meleek showed signs, early in the game it looked like the game was a little big for him,” Calipari said. “And I told him at halftime, ‘you shoot the ball. If you’re open and you don’t shoot it I’m taking you out. You make shots,’ and then he made a couple.”
Arkansas leaned heavily on its freshmen late.
The Razorbacks needed their scoring to keep pace with Duke’s guards, and the Hogs continued attacking even as the Blue Devils tightened their defense.
Arkansas turns focus to Louisville at home
Now 5-2, Arkansas returns home for another test. The Razorbacks will host No. 6 Louisville on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
The Hogs continue a demanding early-season stretch that could help shape their NCAA Tournament résumé.
The game against Duke showed where Arkansas is improving. The Razorbacks played connected, moved the ball well, and stayed calm through long swings of momentum.
The Hogs also learned where they must grow, especially on the boards and on late-possession defensive rotations.
Louisville presents another major chance to build on those lessons. Arkansas has shown it can compete with elite teams. The next step is finishing.
Key takeaways
- Arkansas’ rebounding struggles proved costly, as Duke posted 25 second-chance points.
- Razorbacks freshmen led the scoring, with Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas combining for 34 points.
- Hogs showed progress, playing more connected and tougher for long stretches despite the loss.