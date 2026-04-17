Arkansas Still Searching for Size, Portal Stocked With Impact Big Men

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was no question what all Elite Eight teams had that others are trying to catch up to next season and it's the addition of capable big men.

The Michigan Wolverines had a deep front court full of sizeable options stocked by the transfer portal in forwards Yaxel Lendenborg (UAB), Morez Johnson (Illinois) and center Aday Mara (UCLA).

Coach Dusty May's trio combined to lead the team in scoring at 40.3 points per game en route to a national championship. If that's the blueprint to win a title moving forward, then everyone will begin stealing the formula and that includes the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Coach John Calipari has made his feelings toward NIL and the transfer portal known. Despite airing his grievences on national television, he understands the need to compete and won't allow his program to be left in the dust by opposing it either.

The Razorbacks are in desparate need of bigger bodies in the post to go alongside Malique Ewin, should he receive a waiver from the NCAA for an extra season of eligibility to cover his JUCO year.

Former Furman forward Cooper Bowser signed with Arkansas this week as a key rotation piece after averaging 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes per game this season.

Now that Utah transfer foward Keanu Dawes is off the board at Kansas, here's a look at who's available for the Razorbacks moving foward.

Moustapha Thiam, Center

Cincinnati

The most viable option for Arkansas at this point is adding Cincinnati transfer big man Moustapha Thiam, a 7-foot-2, 235 pound rim protector.

He received plenty of calls upon his portal announcement with contact from the Razorbacks, UConn, Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and UCF.

Thiam is a true stretch big man who can knock down shots at all three levels as he converted on 52% of his field goal attempts, 29% from three and a modest 65% at the free throw line. He averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks as a sophomore after starting his career at Central Florida.

7'2" Senegalese big man Moustapha Thiam is one of the most intriguing players in the transfer portal.



The sophomore big man averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season for Cincinnati. He also shot 39% from beyond the arc in his final seven games.



Highlights… pic.twitter.com/4987QB5Rpq — anthony chiu (@acfilmroom) April 8, 2026

With Bowser on board and Ewin likely to return, Thiam could provide the size, rim protection and offensive versatility to elevate from darkhorses come tournament time to bonafide national championship contenders.

Having such a big man capable of spacing the floor while still providing a presence around the rim could open up additional driving lanes and create easier scoring opportunities for transfer guard Jeremiah Wilkinson and trio of 5-star freshmen Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure.

The only question will be if Calipari can get Thiam on campus and matches the price a player like him commands out of the portal.

Milan Momcilovic, Forward

Iowa State

However, the Razorbacks need more beef in the post and there are plenty of options available in the portal as of Friday.

Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic was a dynamite scorer as a stretch forward for the Cyclones as a junior, averaging over 17 points, three rebounds, and one assist per game.

It wasn't how much Momcilovic scored, but how he did so that was surprising. The 6-foot-8 forward led the NCAA in three-point shooting by eclipsing 49% from deep on 136-of-279 attempts before Iowa State fell in the Sweet 16 to Tennessee.

Momcilovic is far from the big man Arkansas needs in the paint, but his production is hard to ignore. While he is currently in the transfer portal with a "do not contact" tag, there is a chance he'll forgo his senior year and stay in the NBA Draft later this summer.

But should he return for his senior year, there's a high probablility it won't be with the Cyclones.

Massamba Diop, Center

Arizona State

The 7-foot-1 post presence has been in the portal over a week and has yet to announce a decision. Like Momcilovic, he entered with a do not contact tag and is set to visit Gonzaga this weekend with another at St. John's later next week.

Arizona State big man Massamba Diop has entered the transfer portal, @KayserHoops reports.



Diop immediately becomes one of the top available prospects after averaging 13.6PPG, 5.8RPG, 1.1APG and 2.1BPG during his freshman season.



(🎥@PDTScouting) https://t.co/XmSOOEmeKK pic.twitter.com/KmJraqLoXw — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 8, 2026

He averaged 14 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one assist as a freshman for Arizona State.

Diop is an impressive physical specimen who extremly athletic, provides plenty of length in the interior and a versatile option on either end of the floor.

As a defender, he can guard anyone in space with solid footwork with his wingspan that alters shots all over the floor. Diop has shown development offensively with tight handles, shot creation and runs the floor well in transition.

He's far from a developmental lob and block threat either and can only rise with proper usage in a system that fits his skillset.

Donnie Freeman, Forward

Syracuse

One of the more intriguing options in the portal is 6-foot-10 stretch big Donnie Freeman, a former five-star prospect who showed flashes of his upside during his time at Syracuse.

The 6-foot-10, 225 pound forward averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes per game as a sophomore. He made 48% of his field goal attempts, 31% from three and a respectable 77% at the free throw line.

Freeman is a versatile forward who fits the mold of a modern day big man. He can score while facing the basket, attack off the bounce, capable of creating separation to make mid-range jumpers and possesses length to finish above the rim.

Being a traditional back-to-the-basket big isn't a prerequisite at Arkansas, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn't fit the need in the Hogs' front court.

What Freeman provides is flexibility by playing multiple roles in the five in small rotations, but also flash as a three in taller line-ups.

His best usage comes alongside a true center, as Freeman can stretch defenses enough to create driving lanes and add another layer of athleticism to a roster that already thrives in transition. With the right development, Freeman has the potential to reload his NBA Draft stock while competing in the SEC.

With Syracuse transfer forward Donnie Freeman cancelling his UConn visit, I’m predicting him to Kentucky. #BBN pic.twitter.com/RcXiJWp5U3 — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) April 17, 2026

Freeman left Kentucky uncommitted, but the Wildcats seem to be gaining traction after he cancelled his visit to UConn that was originally scheduled for Friday. Keep an eye on Alabama and coach Nate Oats, who have already assembled a solid transfer haul of Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State), Brandon Garrison (Kentucky) and Cole Cloer (NC State).

Allen Graves, Forward

Santa Clara

Graves doesn’t bring the traditional size Arkansas is looking for in the paint, but he offers something just as valuable in today’s game and that's floor spacing. He averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block as a freshman at Santa Clara.

He made 51% of his field goal attempts, 41% from three and 75% at the free throw line.

His effectiveness as a stretch forward rather than a traditional interior presence translates well to the modern day NBA game. Graves is comfortable facing the basket and forces opposing bigs to defend away from the basket.

Graves is in the portal with a do not contact tag as he tests the NBA Draft waters this spring. If he opts to return for his sophomore year there will be plenty of suitors across the country looking to get their hands on a dynamic two-way point forward.

With a backcourt stocked full of shot creators and downhill drivers, having a forward who can pull defenders out of the paint opens up driving lanes and simplifies offensive reads. The Razorbacks won't run their offense through the post, but having him as another scoring option like Graves would make them more dynamic.

At 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, he won’t be a defensive anchor, but he competes relentlessly on both ends of the floor, understands rebounding angles and has enough size to hold his own down low.

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