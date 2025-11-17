Razorbacks' Calipari sends message to team after uninspired win against Samford
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari wasn't happy with how his team played Friday night against Samford.
Although the Bulldogs were a well coached unit by first-year coach Lennie Acuff, the Razorbacks still had much more talent, but only did enough to come away with a 79-75 victory.
Calipari's team went on several runs, which included a 15-point lead with just over seven minutes to go in regulation. However, the Bulldogs continued to drill shots and were able to remain in striking distance as the second half continued.
Samford battled back with a 15-8 run to nearly creep up and steal a win inside the storied Bud Walton Arena. After the game, an irritated Calipari showed his displeasure and threatened to cut playing time to a short rotation instead if his squad doesn't focus on the task at hand.
“We’ve got a ways to go," Calipari said. "We’ve got a chance of being good, but I’ve got to do my job. This isn’t about this team. This is about me and what I’m accepting. Trying to do individual meetings to let them know. But also let them know, last year I played six guys. I’ll do that again. I’ll play six.
“You either deserve to be out there or you don’t. And, you’ve got to be responsible. Don’t put your performance on another player on our team. There are things that you can do to play well. Do them.”
The Razorbacks got a bit too comfortable with its lead against Samford that some guys may have reverted to old habits, which allowed their opponent to inch back into the game.
Calipari wants his guys to learn how to win, and sometimes it takes a bit for everything to soak it all in. That's his culture, which is why he's in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame with a championship and more than 800 wins.
“You get up 13-15 and I’m yelling, pull it out,” Calipari said. “A guy just went and shot it, they make a three, they make a two. All of a sudden, it’s nine. And again, [I’m] trying to teach them how to win a game when you’re at that point.”
Arkansas' pair of 5-star true freshmen Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas continue to impress the nation by combining for 37 points on 12-of-26 shooting, but combined for four turnovers.
Calipari isn't known for benching his youngsters, but he does know how to get the attention of his team by making them come off the bench or decreasing their roles.
One freshman who's been giving effort on the defensive end and rebounding is Isaiah Sealy. He shows up and does the gritty work that won't always show up on the stat sheet, but he's an energy guy who's carving a role out for himself on a fairly deep and talented roster.
"Our freshmen have gotten better in what I'm trying to get them to do, but there are still things they've got to understand," Calipari said. "But they got better. I'm upset about the score, because who did I want to play more? Isaiah [Sealy]. He looked good again. Isaiah may move into the seven, eight-man rotation. I've just got to get him on the floor."
Sealy played major minutes in the season opener for an injured Karter Knox, but had limited opportunities in Friday's game against Samford. He finished with one point, one steal, and attempted a single field goal in just two minutes.
Should Calipari opt to go to a shorter bench, it wouldn't be the first time as he used a seven-man rotation much of last season because of injuries, but figured ways to work through it.
Through four games this season, Arkansas has only eight players averaging more than 15 minutes per game as Sealy is the ninth man at nearly nine minutes each night.
The Razorbacks will have a couple of more tune up games against Winthrop and Jackson State this week before going to Chicago for a neutral site game against No. 5 Duke.