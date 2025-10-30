Razorbacks come out of exhibition games improving national projections
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is earning national attention before the first tip of the new college basketball season.
With veteran coach John Calipari leading a deep roster and freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. emerging as a headline player, ESPN analysts believe the Razorbacks have what it takes to make a serious postseason run.
In a recent ESPN March Madness potential ranking, analysts Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf placed Arkansas in their “Final Four contender” tier for the 2025-26 season.
The list ranked 80 teams by their likelihood of making a deep tournament run. Programs such as Purdue, Florida, Houston and UConn were projected as top-tier national championship favorites.
Just below them was a competitive group labeled “Tier II: Final Four contenders.”
Arkansas joins elite company in national projections
That group includes Arkansas along with BYU, St. John’s, Louisville, Michigan, Duke, Kentucky and Texas Tech.
Each is viewed as capable of reaching the Final Four, but needing to prove consistency across the long regular season.
For Calipari, the Razorbacks’ placement represents validation that his system and recruiting approach are already paying off in his first full season in Fayetteville.
Arkansas opens the year ranked No. 14 in the preseason polls, which shows some early respect but also of expectations that the team can go much higher.
The Razorbacks will face one of the most challenging schedules in the country.
They play four of the other “Final Four contender” teams identified by ESPN — Duke, Texas Tech, Louisville and Kentucky — plus two of the top national championship favorites in Florida and Houston.
Those matchups will be the measuring sticks throughout the season.
“John Calipari has built teams that are tested early,” Borzello wrote in his analysis. “The nonconference schedule should reveal how fast this roster develops chemistry.”
Freshman Darius Acuff Jr. gains national praise
ESPN’s mid-week college basketball predictions for 2025-26 further spotlighted Arkansas, naming Darius Acuff Jr. as a player with “an outside shot” at winning national Player of the Year honors.
Medcalf highlighted Calipari’s record of developing elite guards, referencing NBA stars and former All-Americans John Wall, Derrick Rose and Tyler Ulis.
“If Acuff can be a high-level playmaker for an Arkansas team that competes for a spot in the SEC’s top tier,” Medcalf wrote, “he could enter the Player of the Year conversation.”
That’s lofty company for a freshman who has yet to play a regular-season game. Wall and Rose both became NBA All-Stars after college, and Ulis is now an assistant coach on Calipari’s Arkansas staff.
Through two exhibition games, Acuff has offered glimpses of what makes him special. He scored 17 points in each contest and totaled seven assists in the Razorbacks’ tune-up win against Memphis.
Though his three-point shot remains inconsistent — he missed all four attempts from deep against the Tigers — his ability to drive to the basket and finish through contact has impressed coaches and teammates.
“Acuff’s pace and strength getting downhill add a new dimension,” one assistant coach told reporters after the Memphis exhibition. “He can change the game without needing to shoot ten threes.”
Arkansas aims to rise in SEC hierarchy
Within the SEC, the Razorbacks are projected near the top of the standings, trailing only Florida and Kentucky in most early forecasts.
ESPN’s analysts predicted that the SEC could send several teams to the NCAA Tournament again, though few are viewed as true title threats.
That makes Arkansas’ inclusion among national contenders even more notable. The Razorbacks’ ability to defend at a high level while improving offensive execution will likely determine how far they go.
Last season, the team struggled to convert at the rim and finish close shots, a weakness Calipari’s new system and Acuff’s attacking style appear designed to correct.
Calipari has emphasized ball movement, fast-break scoring and spacing — concepts he used effectively at Kentucky during multiple Final Four runs.
He has also praised the team’s work ethic during early practices.
“We’ve had the best two-day stretch since I’ve been here,” Calipari said earlier this week. “They’re competing hard, and we’re starting to see our identity form.”
Key takeaways
- ESPN ranks Arkansas among the top Final Four contenders for 2025-26.
- Freshman Darius Acuff Jr. is viewed as a potential Player of the Year candidate.
- John Calipari’s system and schedule give the Razorbacks a chance to prove they belong among national powers.