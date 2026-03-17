Razorbacks Commit Jordan Smith Adds Naismith National Award to Résumé

Arkansas' future just added another major honor.

Jordan Smith, a Razorbacks commitment, has been named the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year, capping a standout season and adding to the program’s growing momentum under coach John Calipari.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Chantilly (Va.) Paul VI is ranked No. 2 nationally by ESPN and is considered one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

His latest award comes as Arkansas continues to build on a season that included an SEC Tournament championship and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Smith led Paul VI to a state championship while averaging 26.6 points per game, showing his ability to carry a team throughout a full season.

His scoring production helped separate him from a talented group of finalists, including Missouri commit Jason Crowe, Duke pledge Deron Rippey, Tyran Stokes and Arizona commit Caleb Holt.

The Arkansas pledge stood out not only for scoring but also for his ability to impact multiple areas of the game on both ends of the floor.

5⭐ Arkansas commit Jordan Smith Jr. was just named the 2026 Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year 🚨👀 @sm23itty pic.twitter.com/ZNXPqF4DOI — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) March 17, 2026

National Recognition Follows Consistent Production

Smith’s success extended beyond high school play and into national competition on the Nike EYBL circuit.

He finished eighth in scoring with 20.4 points per game while also ranking sixth in assists at 4.2 per contest.

In addition to scoring and playmaking, Smith averaged 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots for Team Takeover, showing his versatility.

His efficiency rating of 139 placed him fourth overall, highlighting how productive he was in a variety of roles.

Those numbers show a player who contributes in a big way creating offense, defending or rebounding. With Calipari coaching Darius Acuff Jr. to a freshman season where he's sweeping SEC and national awards, including SEC Player of the Year, that's attractive to top talent at that position.

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi praised Smith’s approach and development in an earlier interview.

“Jordan Smith is a mature player and person,” Biancardi said. “Smith was the EYBL's most impactful player this season. He plays with a competitive spirit of a winner. He outworks everyone, physically impacts both ends of the floor and his ball skills and shooting have improved.

“He also lives at the free-throw line and locks up in defense. Smith is in the mold of Jrue Holiday and Marcus Smart.”

Elite from start to finish



Our 2026 @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year is Jordan Smith Jr. of @PVIHoops!



The @RazorbackMBB commit led his team to a state title while averaging 26.6 PPG! pic.twitter.com/RLTWT3wiOG — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 17, 2026

Commitment adds to Arkansas momentum

Smith committed to Arkansas on Feb. 13, choosing the Hogs over Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, Kentucky and Syracuse.

His decision gave coach John Calipari and his staff a major recruiting win as they continue building the roster.

The commitment comes during a period of success for the Razorbacks, who won the SEC Tournament this season.

Arkansas also earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, showing progress under Calipari, according to Sports Illustrated.

That combination of on-court success and recruiting momentum has helped position the program for continued growth.

Smith’s addition strengthens a class that’s expected to play a key role in sustaining that progress.

International Play Adds Experience

Smith has also gained valuable experience representing the United States in international competition.

He averaged 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals while helping the U.S. win the FIBA U19 championship in Switzerland in 2025.

Before that, he earned a gold medal with the USA Men’s U17 National Team at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2024.

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