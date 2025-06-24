Razorbacks "Elite" schedule can lead to unintended misconceptions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming Arkansas basketball schedule.
It's rather historic for a team to play the entire Elite 8 from the season before. It's the kind of bold move that has Razorbacks fans excited heading into John Calipari's second season leading the Hogs.
Among those who started losing their minds as reality set in as to how strong this schedule is going to be are those dishing out the large amount of dollars, mostly from the required donation side of the equation, for season tickets. It's hard for most to even fathom how it's possible to put together such an elite schedule.
However, there's a little, well, not exactly deception, but a little bit of naturally occurring slight of hand in this instance. It's kinda of like when on a hot day someone can look at the road and it looks like little puddles of water or oil are splotched in different areas as it winds into the distance.
No one's trying to make people see that on the road and believe it's actually there. It just happens.
In this case, Arkansas had no choice but to have half of the Elite 8 on the schedule. Calipari couldn't have avoided it no matter how much of a fit he pitched.
That's because the SEC was so dominant that it made up half of the Elite 8. No one went out and intentionally put Florida, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn on the schedule.
They're just there. However, Calipari did go out and make a conscious decision to add the other half of the Elite 8 to amp up his number of Quad 1 games to levels perhaps never seen before on a single schedule when all is said and done.
Yet, as excited as those donors are to see the likes of Duke, Houston, Texas Tech and Michigan State in huge non-conference battles on the national stage, there is no donation level that can get them tickets. At least not as part of their season ticket package.
That's because not a single one of those games is going to be in Bud Walton Arena. In fact, of the Elite 8 teams, only Tennessee and Auburn venture into Fayetteville, two games that would have been there anyway.
The other six will require a lot of travel. Duke offers fodder for Thanksgiving night in Chicago.
Meanwhile, a trip to Dallas on Dec. 13 for a rematch with Texas Tech provides that only opportunity to see the Hogs in one of these high profile non-conference games within roughly 700 miles.
On Dec. 20, the Hogs will square off with Houston in New York City. The only game not to appear on a neutral court, a road game at Michigan State, doesn't yet have a set date.
However, considering how full the November slate already is for the Spartans, the odds seem high for it to be squeezed in at some point in December. Again, quite the enticing overall schedule, but nothing to really be excited about for those hoping to catch quality action at Bud Walton.
Instead, Central Arkansas and an array of similar teams will fill the home slate leading into SEC play. That means until January rolls around, Bud Walton is going to be about as empty and lifeless as it will have been in a while.
The big money people developed a trend last season of not showing up, and without as much energy and organization behind the programs that get unused tickets into the hands of students, Bud Walton was pretty cavernous. Convincing those same people to show up when some team from the MEAC or the SOCON rolls through after one of those big non-conference games just days before is going to be borderline impossible, especially if the Hogs drop the first two.
Still, despite not really honoring Arkansas fans, the schedule in the end will likely be worth it. As the Hogs found out last year, Quad 1 wins are highly valuable and losses in Quad 1 games, especially away from home, do little damage to a tournament resume no matter how many losses start to pile up.
The SEC being so strong last year was the Hogs' saving grace. That win in New York City over Michigan also carried far more weight than it should have.
It's a calculated risk, but one that's well worth it. By the time March rolls around, Arkansas will be well versed in big games against big name teams on national television in front of a half empty neutral site audience.
It's excellent preparation for an NCAA Tournament run. It just means Bud Walton is going to be a little boring this year.
Not exactly what those Broyles-Matthews donor level Arkansas fans want to hear when it comes to their season tickets at the price they will be, but by season's end, it should be a worthy sacrifice.