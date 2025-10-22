Razorbacks expected to receive visit from 5-star small forward
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks and second-year coach John Calipari find themselves in play for one of the most talented athletes in the country with 5-star small forward Baba Oladotun expected to visit this weekend.
The 6-foot-10, 195 pound Maryland native first caught national buzz as a rising star for James Hubert Blake High School because of his combination of size, shooting touch and defensive versatility.
His strengths on the court allowed him to become a standout on the hardwood for Team Durant on the Nike EYBL circuit over the past few summers.
Oladotun was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class, but opted to reclassify and become a member of the 2026 recruiting class in August. He is now ranked No. 10 in the nation, which is a testament to his development over the past few months according to 247sports.
He is considered the No. 3 player at his position and the top prospect in Maryland for this cycle with offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Georgetown, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Villanova, Virginia and many others.
"Oladotun is a jumbo wing with terrific positional size who is a fluid mover and shows some real playmaking upside. After his reclassification, he's notably young for a rising senior and has barely begun to fill-out his frame.- Adam Finkelstein, 247sports evaluation
"He's going to need to get significantly stronger given a high center of gravity that makes it difficult to play through contact. Long-term though he has the potential to play and defend multiple positions, initiate offense, and even shoot with a naturally soft touch but an elbow that flies out from under his release."
Oladotun will have the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of Razorback Stadium to go along with other activities Calipari and his staff have planned.
During his sophomore season, the versatile wing averaged nearly 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game during the 2024–25 season. He led his James Hubert Blake team to a 23–2 record and earned first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-America honors for his performance during the season.
While he currently has no plans to end his recruitment at this time, he indicated that his decision could hinge on a variety of factors such as vibes on an official visit. Oladotun recently visited Calipari's old stomping grounds of Kentucky for Big Blue Madness.
He's visited other programs such as Virginia Tech (Sept. 6), Maryland (Sept. 13), and Georgetown (Oct. 4), which will all likely be in the discussion for his commitment when that day comes.
The Razorbacks have commitments from a pair of 2026 prospects in 5-star shooting guard JJ Andews of Little Rock and 4-star small forward Abdou Toure of West Haven, Connecticuit.
Arkansas' 2026 class currently ranks No. 6 in the SEC and No. 14 nationally, according to 247sports composite team rankings.
Other 2026 ucommitted prospects to keep an eye on to round out Arkansas' class include 5-star shooting guard Jordan Smith, Jr., 5-star center Arafan Diane, 5-star point guard Brandon McCoy, and 5-star power forward Miikka Muurinen.