Razorbacks Fall in AP Poll After Splitting with Oklahoma, Kentucky

The Arkansas basketball team took a step back this week in the AP Top 25 poll, falling to No. 21 after splitting its two games last week.

That’s a six-spot drop from the previous rankings and the biggest slide in the nation this week.

Hogs' coach John Calipari knows better than most folks it all means absolutely nothing right now. The polls are just bragging rights for the fans.

It all comes down to March and how teams are playing then.

The Razorbacks’ tricky week began on the road with a tough matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners. Arkansas trailed for much of that game but fought back in the second half.

BILLY CHILLLL 🫨 pic.twitter.com/kv9BdorVmi — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 1, 2026

Freshmen Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff were key to the comeback, helping the Hogs earn an 83-79 road win.

That win set up a big home game against Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats showed toughness early and kept the pressure on Arkansas most of the night.

The Razorbacks took the lead midway through the second half but couldn’t build enough separation. Kentucky mounted a strong comeback and beat Arkansas 85-77 — the Razorbacks’ first loss at home this season.

After those results, the USA Today Coaches Poll also moved Arkansas down to No. 21. The Hogs still are competitive inside the SEC and nationally, but this week’s rankings reflect a rough patch.

Complete Poll

Here’s how the rest of the AP Top 25 looked in this week’s update (with Arkansas at 21):

1. Arizona

2. Michigan

3. UConn

4. Duke

5. Illinois

6. Gonzaga

7. Iowa State

8. Houston

9. Nebraska

10. Michigan State

11. Kansas

12. Purdue

13. Texas Tech

14. North Carolina

15. Vanderbilt

16. BYU

17. Florida

18. Virginia

19. Saint Louis

20. Clemson

21. Arkansas

22. St. John’s

23. Miami (OH)

24. Louisville

25. Tennessee

We see you 'Lique 👀 pic.twitter.com/2KHA3g2ZFw — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 1, 2026

Though the move was a setback, the Hogs still have a solid resume. They entered the poll week with a 16-6 record and five of their non-conference opponents inside the Top 25.

That means Arkansas has played a tough schedule — something voters usually take into account. Teams like Duke, Houston, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Louisville all appeared in the poll and were on Arkansas’ early schedule.

Arkansas now sits as the third-highest ranked SEC team, behind Vanderbilt at No. 15 and Florida at No. 17.

Alabama dropped out of the rankings this week, while Tennessee re-entered at No. 25. A handful of other SEC squads also received votes from poll voters, including Texas A&M, Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia and Alabama.

The Razorbacks have the week off before returning to action on the road. Their next challenge comes against Mississippi State.

That game is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. A win there could help stop the slide and get the Hogs pointed back up in the next poll.

Like we said, none of it really makes much difference. Calipari probably is more interested in where they are ranked when March rolls around. That's when you have to win.

Hogs Feed