Razorbacks' Forward Trevon Brazile Selected No. 35 Overall to Denver Nuggets

BROOKLYN — Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile became the third Razorback selected in the 2026 NBA Draft Wednesday night when the Denver Nuggets chose him with the No. 35 overall pick.

Thomas and Brazile picks No. 64 and No. 65 all-time for Naismith Hall of Fame coach John Calipari in the NBA Draft. They join No. 7 overall pick pick Darius Acuff, Jr. to give Arkansas at least three NBA selections in the same draft for the fifth time in program history.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts after a made three point basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks' trio of standouts give the program its fourth class of multiple selections in a single draft.

• 2023 - Anthony Black (first round), Nick Smith, Jr. (first) and Jordan Walsh (second round)

•1992 - Todd Day (first), Oliver Miller (first ), Lee Mayberry (first ), and Isaiah Morris (second)

• 1979 - Sidney Moncrief (first), Steve Schall (fifth round), and Marvin Delph (sixth round)

•1948 - George Kok (first), Melvin McGaha (third round), and Alvin Williams (ninth round).

During his time as a Razorback, Brazile was a two-time SEC Player of the Week (Duke, 2023) and Texas Tech (2025).

His performance during March of this season earned him a spot on the 2026 SEC All-Tournament Team after averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds and two double-doubles.

The Springfield, Mo., native spent four seasons with the Razorbacks and is now the only player in school history to drill at least 40+ three-pointers (45), record 40 blocked shots (58) and 40 steals (53) in the same season.

In addition to his two-way prowess, Brazile is only one of just two Razorbacks to have 50 steals (53), 50 blocks (58) and 50 assists (56) in a single season.

For the second straight season, Brazile offered Arkansas his best basketball of his career when it mattered most. He averaged over 14 points and eight rebounds an outing while helping the Razorbacks to a 12-3 record before falling to Arizona in the Sweet 16.

Arguably the best performance of his career came in the SEC Championship game against Vanderbilt, where he scored eight points in Arkansas' 12-0 run in the final four minutes of action to seal the team's first SEC Tournament Championship since 2000.

The redshirt senior drilled a pair of 3-pointers and a momentous dunk along with a steal, deflection and a blocked shot in the closing seconds of the game.

Brazile became the No. 44 Arkansas player to surpass the 1,000-point mark in a career following his 19-point effort against Hawai’i in the NCAA Tournament. He finished his four-year UA career with 1,029 points (1,195 points for his collegiate career).

He played in 36 games with 35 starts this season, averaging a career-high 13 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds. He also led the team in blocked shots (58) and was second in steals (53) and third in 3’s made (45), shooting 34.1% from deep.

In SEC play, Brazile ranked No. 4 in blocked shots (1.61), No. 4 in defensive rebounds (5.81), No. 5 in rebounds (7.3), No. 5 in double-doubles (7), and No. 11 in steals (1.47).

What Brazile Brings to Denver

His athletic ability at 6-foot-10, 230 pounds gives him a chance in a league that is more finesse than it's ever been. His 7-foot-3.5 wingspan allows him to sky for rebounds, block shots at multiple levels on the defensive end, and flash for steals that create highlight reel plays with more than 21% of points coming in transition.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Queens Royals during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Nuggets like to create offense around three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic with high ball screens, dribble penetration and backdoor cuts.

For a stretch forward, Brazile offers exceptional ball handling skills for a big and hardly turns the ball over with 9.2% rate, which ranked in the 90th percentile in college basketball this season, according to CBB Analytics.

Brazile is a prototypical fit for what the Nuggets want to do and offers the kind of athleticism in the post as driver who can finish through contact and remain balanced whle keeping his explosive bounce.

He can create for teammates on the perimeter with above average passing skills if his looks aren't available.

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