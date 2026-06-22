John Calipari Says NBA Teams May Be Undervaluing Meleek Thomas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While much of the pre-draft attention surrounding Arkansas basketball has centered on projected lottery pick Darius Acuff, Razorbacks coach John Calipari believes former guard Meleek Thomas could end up being one of the steals of the first round.

Calipari took to X on Saturday to make sure Thomas along with Trevon Brazile received their flowers as pro prospects.

While Brazile is said to have "all the intangibles" the NBA wants in a 6-foot-10 stretch forward, Meleek Thomas is said to have "otherworldy confidence" which allows him to play at a different level.

Although Calipari didn't mention that specifically in the clip below, he praises multiple parts Thomas' game and how his future excites him as he develops in the NBA.

Coach Cal on what Meleek Thomas brings to the league. ⭐️🔥 pic.twitter.com/34blen9v9Q — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) June 20, 2026

"I think [Meleek Thomas] will be [selected] a little bit lower than people think," Calipari said in a video posted on X June 20. "He's an unbelievable shot maker, basket maker in all kinds of different ways."

Being tha tkind of big time shot maker and taker is what helped him become a great Robin to Darius Acuff's Batman due to his willingness to not just blend in, but take over when needed. His biggest moment of the year happened to come in the only game Acuff sat out of to recover from an ankle injury in the season finale at Missouri.

In that game, Thomas scored a career-high 30 points against the Tigers while drilling 10-of-23 shot attempts from the field, including a 5-of-6 clip from three in a thrilling 88-84 overtime victory.

Once the calendar flipped to March, Thomas was almost a completely different player averaging 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game over the final eight games of the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) drives against Missouri Tigers guard Jayden Stone (17) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Before he ever made it on campus at Arkansas, Thomas was a talker on the court by playing a psychological game with his opponents.

His growth and development throughout the season is unmatched and is a big reason Calipari continues to be mentioned among the best coaches when it comes to getting the most out of his guards.

Most athletes, those who are equipped to play at the highest level, know that in order to be at their best it's the work behind the scenes that will push them to be among the best.

"The biggest thing, his energy, his ability to stay in front of people and pressure the ball. "In the NBA, turning the ball when it’s in the backcourt coming up. It's his ability to say I belong here. I have confidence. He has supreme confidence and it takes that in that league. You know where he got it from? He lives in the gym. You talk about a gym rat.

"Meleek Thomas is only going get better and better. I’m telling you, I’m excited about his future in that league.



NBA Draft Projections

The Ringer, No. 23 overall, Atlanta Hawks

CBS Sports: No. 24 overall, New York Knicks

Yahoo Sports: No. 28 overall, Minnesota Timberwolves

ESPN: No. 28 overall, Minnesota Timberwolves

Sports Illustrated: No. 29 overall, Cleveland Cavaliers

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