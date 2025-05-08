Razorbacks Going All-In on Calipari Continues Showing Dividends

5⭐️ Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. has an old-school swagger and a crazy skillset🎯🔥 (@DariusAcuff)



Plays at his own pace, super crafty, strong around the rim, and an elite playmaker.📈



Avg’d 23.7PTS, 3.2REB & 5.9AST per game for @IMGABasketball this past season.📊 pic.twitter.com/oE4lwAxCtf