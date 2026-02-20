Razorbacks Have to Avoid Letting Loss to Alabama Cost Them Two Games

Nobody has mentioned it but Arkansas coach John Calipari has probably had the thought he doesn't want the gut-wrenching loss to Alabama to cost them the game against Missouri.

If anybody is looking for a possible trap game, there's one literally tomorrow.

The Razorbacks return to Bud Walton Arena after a draining double-overtime defeat against the Crimson Tide on Wednesday night.

The Hogs competed for 50 minutes in Tuscaloosa, only to leave with a loss and little recovery time. Now comes the Tigers, a team that doesn’t carry a Top 25 ranking but arrives with some definite purpose and enough firepower to cause problems.

The Razorbacks are 19-7 overall and 9-4 in SEC play. Missouri sits at 18-8 and 8-5 in the league. On paper, that may look manageable. In reality, it’s a matchup that carries postseason weight and the potential to derail momentum.

That's what the Hogs can't afford right now. Calipari probably wants to hit March on a positive roll. Postseason tournaments aren't the time to start trying to find that.

Arkansas is ranked 18th in the NET and owns a 6-7 mark in Quad 1 games with a perfect 4-0 record in Quad 2 contests. Missouri checks in at 59th in the NET, making this a Quad 2 opportunity for the Hogs but a Quad 1 chance for the Tigers. That imbalance adds pressure. A loss at home would sting.

Missouri is quietly entering NCAA Tournament conversations. The Tigers just escaped Vanderbilt with an 81-80 win after a last-second halfcourt attempt by the Commodores rattled out. It wasn’t dominant, but it was enough.

The Razorbacks can’t afford to assume this is a breather.

Just another sec ranked win for the Tigers 🔥#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/7hGW8J0owC — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 19, 2026

Tigers Gaining Ground in SEC Race

Missouri coach Dennis Gates is in his fourth season leading the program. He has a 121-93 overall record, but is 26-36 in SEC play. Under him, the Tigers have reached the NCAA Tournament twice, with one tournament victory.

This year’s group is balanced and efficient. Missouri ranks No. 52 in KenPom, featuring the nation’s 52nd-best offense and a defensive efficiency ranked 90th. Conference-wide, the Tigers average 80.1 points per game, placing 13th in scoring. Yet they shoot 49.5% from the field, third-best in the SEC. That efficiency keeps them competitive.

Arkansas actually leads the league in field goal percentage at 50.4%, so this matchup could come down to which offense dictates tempo.

Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates gestures to players against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Tigers prefer a slower style. According to KenPom, Missouri ranks 244th nationally in pace. Arkansas, by contrast, thrives when possessions increase and the game speeds up. That difference could define Saturday’s outcome.

Missouri also shoots 35.4% from three-point range but attempts just 20.8 per game. They’re selective. Jayden Stone, Trent Pierce and Tamar Bates Crews account for the majority of those shots, combining for nearly 14 attempts per contest.

On defense, the Tigers can be vulnerable from deep. Opponents shoot 36.2% from three against them. They allow 74.5 points per game overall, and that number climbs to 77.6 in SEC matchups.

That’s an opening the Razorbacks must recognize.

Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Personnel Matchups Could Decide It

Mark Mitchell leads Missouri in both scoring and rebounding at 16.9 points and 5.5 boards per game. He operates primarily near the rim and draws contact consistently.

Over the last five games, he’s attempted 43 free throws. If Arkansas struggles with discipline, Mitchell can live at the stripe.

Stone adds 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. A transfer who previously spent time at Grand Canyon and Detroit Mercy, he plays around 30 minutes per night.

He’s efficient, shooting 51.6% overall and 41.2% from three-point range. That balance forces defenders to close out hard without losing sight of drives.

T.O. Barrett has become a steady contributor off the bench. Though he has only seven starts, he’s logged more than 30 minutes in each of the last five games.

He’s scored at least 14 points in four of those contests and collected 10 steals during that stretch. His ability to score inside and disrupt passing lanes adds depth.

Pierce, in his third season under Gates, is another threat. He scored 23 points in a win over Texas A&M and connected on three three-pointers in that game. He shoots 49.5% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) and Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) fight for a loose ball during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For the Razorbacks, the challenge is layered. They must defend the paint against Mitchell, chase shooters off the line and maintain composure against a team that doesn’t beat itself often.

Turnovers may not be a major separator. Arkansas takes care of the ball well, and Missouri doesn’t generate many takeaways.

The Tigers rank 11th in the SEC in forcing turnovers during conference games, averaging just 9.1 per contest, with 6.2 coming via steals. Stone and Pierce combine for 1.9 steals per game.

Rebounding is middle-of-the-pack for Missouri. The Tigers grab 32.5 boards per game, eighth in the league, including 9.6 offensive rebounds. Arkansas will need to limit second-chance points while pushing the pace whenever possible.

Free throws are another area to watch. Missouri attempts 26.8 per game but shoots only 67.9%. That inconsistency can keep opponents close — or allow the Tigers to build leads if they convert.

Meanwhile, the Hogs will be without Karter Knox. He underwent a knee procedure in Houston and is out indefinitely. He also missed the Alabama game. His absence shrinks depth and removes a scoring option, adding more responsibility to the remaining rotation.

Arkansas has shown resilience throughout conference play, but fatigue and focus are real concerns following Wednesday’s double-overtime effort.

Missouri won’t arrive intimidated. The Tigers are chasing résumé wins and understand the opportunity that awaits in Fayetteville.

For the Razorbacks, Saturday is about discipline. It’s about tempo control. It’s about avoiding a slip that could cloud an otherwise strong SEC run.

The Hogs spent January and most of February getting things rolling. Losing it could come much easier.

