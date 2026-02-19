Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 19

We have an all-Georgia showdown set to take place on Thursday night in Sun Belt Conference action when Georgia Southern hits the road to take on Georgia State.

Georgia State is desperate to snap its losing streak, having lost six straight contests ahead of tonight. They also already have a loss to Georgia Southern on their record, losing to them by a score of 90-67 back on December 18.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's rematch.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Georgia Southern +1 (-110)

Georgia State -1 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia Southern -105

Georgia State -115

Total

OVER 153.5 (-110)

UNDER 153.5 (-110)

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 19

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: GSU Convocation Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Georgia Southern Record: 15-12 (7-7 in Sun Belt)

Georgia State Record: 9-18 (6-8 in Sun Belt)

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games

Georgia Southern is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. Georgia State

The OVER is 5-1 in Georgia Southern's last six road games

Georgia State is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Key Player to Watch

Spudd Webb, G - Georgia Southern Eagles

To answer the question you're already asking, no, he isn't related to the legendary NBA player, Spud Webb, but that doesn't take away from the season he's been having with Georgia Southern. He leads the team in points per game (16.1), assists per game (2.7), and steals (1.8), while also averaging 4.6 rebounds. Georgia State largely shut him down in the first meeting between these two teams, scoring just 16 points while shooting 25% from the field. He needs to play better than that in the rematch tonight.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing Georgia Southern as a small underdog:

Neither team in this battle of Georgia is good by any stretch of the imagination, but Georgia State is truly one of the worst shooting teams in the country, and they have no business being favored in this spot. The Panthers rank 360th in effective field goal percentage, the sixth-worst mark in college basketball at 44.1%. The Eagles' eFG% is 6% better at 50.1%.

Georgia Southern also ranks 101st in the country in effective possession ratio, which will play a big role in creating extra scoring opportunities.

I think the wrong team is favored in this game. I'll back the Eagles on the moneyline at +100.

Pick: Georgia Southern -105

