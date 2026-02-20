VCU vs. Saint Louis Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 20

A massive showdown in the A-10 is set to go down on Friday night when the top two teams square off. The No. 18-ranked Saint Louis Billikens will host the VCU Rams, with the winner ending the night in first place in the conference.

Saint Louis is coming off its first conference loss of the season, falling to Rhode Island by a score of 81-76. Can the Billikens bounce back with a win, or is this the start of a midseason slump? That's the question I'm here to answer.

VCU vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

VCU +7.5 (-102)

Saint Louis -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline

VCU +330

Saint Louis -430

Total

OVER 165.5 (-115)

UNDER 165.5 (-105)

VCU vs. Saint Louis How to Watch

Date: Friday, February 20

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Chaifetz Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

VCU Record: 21-6 (12-2 in A-10)

Saint Louis Record: 24-2 (12-1 in A-10)

VCU vs. Saints Louis Betting Trends

The UNDER is 6-3 in VCU's last nine games

VCU is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games vs. Saint Louis

VCU has won give straight road games

VCU is 13-4 ATS in its last 17 games played on a Friday

The UNDER is 7-3 in Saint Louis' last 10 games

Saint Louis has won 19 straight home games

Saint Louis is 4-1 ATS in its last five games played on a Friday

VCU vs. Saint Louis Key Player to Watch

Robbie Avila, C - Saint Louis Bilikens

Robbie Avila has been bringing his best stuff in his senior season, leading Saint Louis in both points per game (12.7) and assists per game (4.3), while being a dominating force down low on defense. He's coming off a 21-point performance in the Billikens' loss to Rhode Island, but he has largely held in check the last time Saint Louis faced VCU. He needs to have a better game in the rematch if Saint Louis wants to win comfortably.

VCU vs. Saint Louis Prediction and Pick

In my opinion, 7.5 points would be around the right spread if this were played at a neutral site, but with Saint Louis on its home court, it's a point or two off. Saint Louis is a force to be reckoned with at home, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 63.4% and an average win margin of +25.9.

VCU is a very solid team and deserving of an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament if it doesn't win the conference tournament, but I don't think the Rams quite have the skill to hang with this unbelievably solid Billikens team. VCU ranks 51st in eFG% and 65th in VCU.

Saint Louis already beat VCU by nine points on the road, so with the Billikens back on their home court, I expect another comfortable win and cover.

Pick: Saint Louis -7.5 (-120)

