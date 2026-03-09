Campbell vs. Monmouth Prediction, Odds for CAA Championship Semifinal

If you want madness, look no further than the CAA Conference Tournament. The top two seeds have already been eliminated. No. 9 Campbell took down No. 1 UNC Wilmington, earning the Fighting Camels a semifinal matchup against No. 4 Monmouth.

Campbell should feel confident heading into tonight's game, as the Fighting Camels have already beaten the Hawks, beating them by a score of 68-65. Monmouth got its revenge on January 24, which sets up a fascinating rubber match tonight with a spot in the conference tournament final on the line.

Campbell vs. Monmouth Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Campbell +1.5 (-102)

Monmouth -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Campbell +108

Monmouth -130

Total

OVER 152.5 (-114)

UNDER 152.5 (-106)

Campbell vs. Monmouth How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Campbell Record: 16-17 (8-10 in CAA)

Monmouth Record: 18-14 (11-7 in CAA)

Campbell vs. Monmouth Betting Trends

Campbell is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Campbell's last 10 games

Monmouth is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 8-4 in Monmouth's last 12 games

Campbell vs. Monmouth Key Player to Watch

Kavion McClain, F - Monmouth Hawks

Kavion McClain has made a significant impact for Monmouth since joining the lineup in early February, leading the Hawks to a 7-2 record since. He has averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in his nine appearances, including three games where he put up 20+ points.

Campbell vs. Monmouth Prediction and Pick

Both teams have similar shooting numbers this season, but Monmouth is the far better defensive team. The Hawks rank 89th in defensive efficiency, while Campbell ranks 292nd. Both teams also rank in the top third of the country in two-point shot rate, but it's the Hawks who are much better at defending the interior. Monmouth ranks 71st in opponent two-point field goal percentage (49.1%), while Campbell ranks 288th (54.3%).

Monmouth is 1-1 against Campbell this season, but Kavion McClain didn't play in either of those games. Now that he's healthy, he's going to be the difference-maker in tonight's rubber match.

Pick: Monmouth -1.5 (-120)

