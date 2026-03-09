Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s Prediction, Odds for West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinal

The Saint Mary's Gaels find themselves in a familiar spot, once again in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament. They're one win away from likely facing Gonzaga in the West Coast Final for the fifth straight year.

Before they think about Gonzaga, they need to get past a solid Santa Clara in tonight' semifinal. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Santa Clara +4.5 (-115)

Saint Mary's -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Santa Clara +158

Saint Mary's -194

Total

OVER 149.5 (-110)

UNDER 149.5 (-110)

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Game Time: 11:30 pm ET

Venue: Orleans Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Santa Clara Record: 25-7 (15-3 in WCC)

Gonzaga Record: 27-4 (16-2 in WCC)

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's Betting Trends

Santa Clara is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 5-2 in Santa Clara's last seven games

Saint Mary's is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games

Saint Mary's is 0-6 ATS in its last six games played in March

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's Key Player to Watch

Paulius Murauskas, F - Saint Mary's Gaels

Paulius Murauskas and the Saint Mary's front court is going to be the difference maker in this game. He's leading the team in points per game, averaging 18.6, while also adding 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Santa Clara has to find a why to defend the interior tonight.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm laying the points with Saint Mary's:

I remain a non-believer in Santa Clara, a team many people believe deserves an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. They come into this game ranking just 81st in defensive efficiency, while Saint Mary's ranks 16th, one of the best defensive teams in the country. The Gaels are also 31st in effective possession ratio.

The Saint Mary's front court is going to have a big game tonight, as the Broncos can't defend the interior. Santa Clara ranks 233rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage.

I'll lay the points with the Gaels in tonight's WCC semifinal.

Pick: Saint Mary's -4.5 (-105)

