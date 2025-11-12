Razorbacks pull away with clean second half against Central Arkansas
No. 21 Arkansas returned to its winning ways with a comprehensive win against in-state foe Central Arkansas, 93-56, but with plenty still to fix thee games into the season.
"We got so much work to do," Calipari said.
Here are three instant takeaways.
Knox breaks ice on 2025 season
Sophomore Karter Knox's second year got off to a rough start. He missed the season opener against Southern with a sprained toe before being held scoreless in 18 minutes against Michigan State. His four turnovers were also a career-high.
Knox made up for lost time, scoring 14 of his 19 points in the first half as well as leading the team with 10 rebounds. He also set a career high in rebounds and picked up his first double-double. Arkansas lacked its normal interior presence without forward Trevon Brazile, who missed the game with back spasms.
"I was trying to get every rebound," Knox said, "My goal was really trying to get 20 and 20. I was trying to get after every board because it's just the Michigan State loss, that's a game that we should have won. If I played like what I did today, we would have won that game."
A perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc to start the night, Knox gave the Hogs an 28-16 lead in the first half to work with 8 minutes left to go in the first half.
Hogs clean up rebounding act in second half
After giving up 19 offensive rebounds against a physical Michigan State team and losing the rebounding battle by 12, Arkansas suffered a few of the same problems to allow Central Arkansas to hang around at halftime. Arkansas won the rebounding battle mostly as a function of shooting over 50% from the field.
Central Arkansas kept it close on the glass, 25-18, despite not having a player on the roster listed above 6-foot-9. Six Central Arkansas offensive rebounds turned into nine second chance points. A 14-point Arkansas lead in half just before halftime.
The Bears had just four offensive rebounds in the second half as the Razorbacks pulled down a season-high 49 rebounds.
Arkansas played suffocating defense throughout, holding the Bears shot 28% from the field (19-for-67) including 4-for-41 (9%) from beyond the arc. Central Arkansas missed all 18 of its three-pointers in the second half.
Acuff flexes three-point prowess again
Freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. took all of three games to prove himself as a elite marksmen, starting his college career 8-for-21 from beyond the arc.
Acuff went 3-for-8 against the Bears but made all of them within four possessions to give the Hogs its largest lead of the night and some breathing space at 56-39 with 16 minutes left.
"I want him to be fearless," Calipari said about his freshmen. "I want them to have the ego of the president of the United States. And I’m not talking about this one, everyone. An outerworldly ego, yes. But not one that you’re delusional."
It's the second time Acuff has shown his ability to spark a run by himself, after doing something similar in the season-opener against Southern.
Arkansas continues its four-game homestand against Samford. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.