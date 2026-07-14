Razorbacks Receive Commitment from Fast-Rising Center Caleb Ourigou

FAYETTEVILLE. Ark. — Arkansas received early morning news with the commitment of 4-star center Caleb Ourigou.

The 6-foot-10 New York native is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 class and has also been connected to possible reclassification into the 2026 cycle.

Whether or not he decides to join the Razorbacks this season, he would offer coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks with more length along the Razorbacks already massive frontcourt.

After falling short of the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year, Calipari and his coaching staff made it priority during the offseason to add more size to its interior witj three players possessing at least a 7-foot wingspan.

Ourigou has emerged this spring as one of the more dominant big men on the Nike EYBL circuit, picking up scholarship offers from programs such as TCU, Virginia, Michigan, NC State, Missouri, Auburn, BYU, UConn, Syracuse, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

2027 4-star center Caleb Ourigou finishes dunk during 2025-26 season for Overtime Elite's Cold Heart squad. | OTE, TikTo

He picked up an offer from the Razorbacks om June 14 following a stellar performances at the NBPA Top 100 Camp where he averaged 10 points and eight rebounds while shooting 74% from 2-point range and 63% from the free-throw line.

While BYU and UConn appeared to be closing in on locking down Ourigou’s talent, the Razorbacks were able to ultimatwly pull away in the past 24 hours.

While his listed playing weight comes in at just, his physicality and intensity that he plays with can certainly translate immediately to the college ranks, even if he opts to reclassify to the 2026 class.

During his junior year at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ourigou played for Cold Hearts. He averaged six points, eight rebounds and one block across 17 minutes per game while connecting on over 57% of its field goal attempts, but only 44% at the free throw line.

Should Ourigou opt to remain in the 2027 class, he joins 5-star point guard Davion Thompson as the second commitment of the cycle for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas finished with the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the country this past season, which is the second time since 2022.

With a couple of open roster slots remaining, there is a chance that both of the Razorbacks 2027 commits reclassify to the 2026 cycle.

With the EYBL Peach Jam beginning Tuesday, July 14, rumors could potentially ramp up, especially with offseason training already underway at Arkansas.

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