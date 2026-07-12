Thompson Shines at EYBL, Arkansas Awaits Reclassification Decision

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The clock for a potential reclassification decision for current 2027 Arkansas Razorbacks commit Davion Thompson is nearing with the Nike EYBL circuit in Las Vegas this weekend.

Thompson, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, has played well over many of the summer circuit sessions this spring and summer, but has struggled mightily for his MeanStreets squad.

He averaged a modest 12 points, three rebounds and three assists, but was far from blistering the nets by shooting 2-of-18 from deep.

During events in Atlanta and Memphis, Thompson was drilling over 50% of his three-point attempts, which became the expectation for him. But, he eventually put his struggles to rest on Saturday when he drilled four from beyond the arc while recording 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

With Calipari in attendance, his presence courtside was far from unusual given the Hall of Fame coach has made countless trips to watch prospective recruits play on the EYBL circuit for years. Other players in Las Vegas included No. 1 overall prospect Beckham Black and Lewis Uvwo.

With Thompson's decision looming it could blow the door wide open for Black, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class, to take his talents to Arkansas like his brother Anthony did four years ago.

Should Thompson ultimately decide to join the Razorbacks, the move would allow Thompson to arrive in Fayetteville a full year early and join what is already considered the nation's top recruiting class.

Arkansas already signed the consensus No. 1 recruiting class with 5-stars Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure, Miikka Muurinen, Maper Maker and Russian big man Ilia Frolov.

For the Razorbacks' sake, Thompson would be another dynamic playmaker capable of creating offense with the ball in his hands. Other backcourt options for Calipari include Billy Richmond III and high-scoring transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson, which could give Arkansas a deeper, albeit young roster that's average age is just 18-years and 7-months.

5-star guard Davion Thompson during a Team USA practice. | Team USA

Scouting Report

Thompson is an extraordinary ball handler who can change direction in a hiccup while driving downhill. He is creative coming down court, escaping pressure with one move, but it's his halfcourt work that sets him apart from other guards in his class.

He understands how to establish tempo without being hurried by whoever defends him. Arkansas coach John Calipari likes his guards have command of the court and play a strong brand of isolation one-on-one opportunities while driving downhill.

Despite his smaller frame, he absorbs contact well, and keeps his balance to finish at the rim consistently. Should he reclassify, there'll be stretches where he'll have to play an off-ball role alongside fellow 5-star and No. 2 overall signee Jordan Smith, Jr., which will test the lefty's ability to catch-and-shoot, rebound and play selfless with an extra pass.

Though he struggled with his three point shot early on this weekend, it's important that he recovered, finding his stroke when it mattered most.

Top 30 recruit Davion Thompson is committing tomorrow 👀 Where should the Link Academy star play his college ball?? pic.twitter.com/lZoqkdeTl2 — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) June 9, 2026

It's arguably his most impressive part of his offensive arsenal because he has deep range beyond the arc. When he just appears to be controlling the halfcourt flow, Thompson will pull up from 30-feet or more and drill an attempt in the most cold-blooded way possible.

His feel for the game is that of a veteran as he hardly rushes decisions, quietly stacks the stat sheet and has a knack for making the winning plays.

How Thompson develops his overall skillset will determine his exact ceiling as an NBA prospect over the next two years. Should he make the decision to reclassify into the 2026 class and play for Arkansas next season, he'll have the opportunity to receive the necessary coaching and teaching from Calipari and his staff who have helped countless young men reach the league.

Thompson and several other guards in the coming classes were able to witness the growth of Darius Acuff, who was ranked anywhere between No. 5 and No. 21 nationally as a recruit. He built himself into an All-American guard unbothered by anything thrown at him throughout a one-and-done freshman season at Arkansas.

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