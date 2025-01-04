Razorbacks Reeling After Rebounding Malpractice at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One glance at the rebounding column of the box score told the story in Arkansas' 76-52 blowout loss to No. 1 Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.
The Razorbacks were out-rebounded, 51-29, and gave up a staggering 24 offensive boards on an afternoon where the top-ranked Volunteers finished with 16 more shots on goal in the contest.
It was hard to not have flashbacks to the 2019 trip to LSU where a significantly undersized Arkansas team surrendered 23 offensive boards and was out-rebounded 53-24 in a narrow loss in Baton Rouge.
"They kind of manhandled us," Arkansas coach John Calipari said. "I can't remember the last time I had a team get beat by 30 rebounds. So, we've got to do some soul searching."
Tennessee entered play rebounding better than 38% of its misses, and the Vols outdid themselves by gobbling up 57% of their 42 misfires, a mark that stood out as the recipe for Arkansas to lose a game by 24 while holding its opponent to 39.1% shooting from the field.
"We do something good, they get an offensive rebound," Calipari said. "We make it 13, they get two offensive rebounds, two threes and you look around and you’re like, ‘Guys, it has nothing to do with anything but rebounding.’"
Tennessee forward Igor Milicic Jr. entered play leading the team with 8.2 rebounds per game. He finished his backboard bullying Saturday with 18 boards, the most by a single player in an SEC game coached by Calipari.
Those 18 rebounds also outpaced Arkansas' front-court quartet of Adou Thiero, Jonas Aidoo, Zvonimir Ivisic and Trevon Brazile, who combined for just 15.
While the bulk of the rebounding responsibility usually falls on the forwards, there are games where the bigs have to focus on finding bodies to box out, leaving the guards to swoop in and secure the board.
For example, the smallest player on the floor, Tennessee's 5-9 point guard Zakai Zeigler, matched anyone on Arkansas' roster with five rebounds.
To add insult to injury, Calipari made it clear in the aftermath that boxing out and rebounding were heavily emphasized all week in practice although it would be impossible to tell given the results.
"I hate to tell you, we did it for three days," he said. "So, you should say, ‘well, you better try something different, because if you did all body-to-body stuff…’
"We did all blockout things. We did blockout drills, you ready? Don’t even rebound. Just make sure your man doesn’t get it."
Arkansas was fortunate that allowing two dozen offensive rebounds only led to 16 second-chance points, but that silver lining is negated by the added strain of so many extra defensive possessions, which could have factored into a 6 of 29 shooting performance from beyond the arc.
"Here's what I will tell you. If you're in there and you can't rebound, you can't be in," Calipari said. "Don't be mad at me. Don't be mad at an assistant coach, just rebound, or someone else has to play."
Arkansas will return home in search of a bounce back when it hosts Ole Miss Wednesday night in Fayetteville for a 6 p.m. tipoff on ESPN2.