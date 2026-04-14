Razorbacks Filled Roster Spot Through Portal, Didn't Fix Major Issue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks lifted the weight of limited transfer portal action off its back Tuesday with the addition of Furman transfer center Cooper Bowser.

However, there's going to be consequences that come along with it by way of an impatient Hogs fanbase.

Hundreds of transfers have already made decisions to go elsewhere as Louisville, Tennessee, Texas, Indiana and many others make transformational roster additions.

Bowser, the No. 167 ranked transfer in the portal, isn't going to turn heads or inspire optimism the Razorbacks will advance past the Sweet 16 for the first time since the Eric Musselman era either.

While the process is far from over, Arkansas is getting lapped by the leaders like a midsummer night race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The biggest concern at this point isn’t that Arkansas added Bowser. Absolutely not, because Bowser is a fine player in his own right.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

But a move such as this one is made out of necessity rather than intent to improve from last season.

There’s a difference between filling a spot and solving a problem, and right now, the Razorbacks still haven’t addressed their one glaring issue that plagued them through back-to-back Sweet 16 exits — a lack of an intimidating presence in the lane who can change the game in a moment's notice.

This is much bigger than a shot blocker or stretch big man, but an approach that's not going to age well. Especially when there was so much promise upon John Calipari's hiring and John Tyson's injection of funds for an NIL budget.

There was one part of Arkansas' roster that fell short time and again, that popped up once more in March and that's how Calipari's team approached physicality. The current game at the highest level is a punishing inside the paint and Arkansas has yet to show it can consistently win those battles.

If Bowser is projected as a rotational plan that's a good role for a veteran big who brings extra length to the floor, but very little in the way of mass or shooting versatility.

What this move does is bring frustration to a fanbase with more to come if the staff misses out on other quality, physically imposing big men.

Bowser can help with his efficiency near the rim, endless high-motor and defensive activity that gives Arkansas a dependable piece on the floor, and there’s value in that. He’ll run the floor, finish at a high rate and provide energy in rotation minutes.

Those are winning traits, especially on a roster that’s expected to lean heavily on a talented freshman backcourt in Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure.

Arkansas Razorbacks' coach John Calipari against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

While Arkansas desperately needs complementary pieces who can provide good run, the roster still needs a tone setter — a game-changing big man — to send them to a Final Four and further.

The Razorbacks need the type of presence who can forces opponents to adjust their offensive game plan. Calipari needs the kind of big man who can anchor a defense, control the glass and give Arkansas something it hasn’t consistently been able to rely on inside against championship caliber opponents.

The gap between Arkansas and those title contenders remains and needs to be fixed.

While other programs have aggressively attacked the portal with a giant stack of cash and that exact intent in mind, Arkansas has taken a slower, more methodical approach.

That doesn’t mean the plan is wrong, nor mean the Razorbacks won’t land the impact big man they desperately need. But with the speed at which the portal moves, it seems like ground is being lost the longer this draws out.

Perception matters, and until Arkansas decides to find the player who can do the things necessary to win a championship, they won't get over the hump of a Sweet 16.

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