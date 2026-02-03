Razorbacks' Signee Among Biggest Snubs for McDonald's All-American Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When the rosters for both McDonald's All-American teams were announced Monday there were quite a few notable snubs, including one prominent Arkansas signee.

Abdou Toure out of Connecticut, a dominant 6-foot-5, 200 pound small forward, is considered a composite 5-star prospect in the 2026 class and has electrified the court with high-scoring nights against many of the best teams around the country as a senior. Just not quite enough to wow the McDonald's All-American game selection committee into including him on their rosters.

While Arkansas coach John Calipari does have one signee ready to shine March 31 for the high school exhibition in Little Rock Christian's JJ Andrews, Toure's absence from the list of invitees is worth noting because of the tear he went on over the previous six months.

Abdou Toure won first place in the dunk contest at the GEICO City of Palms Classic basketball tournament.

Toure has seen his stock rise over the past few months after destroying opponents on the hardwood. Whether its on the high school level or against top competition on the grassroots circuit, the two-time Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year has been unstoppable.

In Toure's most recent national event at the HoopHall classic in Springfield, Missouri, he went head-to-head with No. 3 prospect and Missouri Tigers signee Jason Crowe.

While Crowe scored 41 points to help his team escape with a narrow 81-80 victory, the future Razorback was special in his own right, stuffing the stat-sheet with 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and six blocks.

Arkansas signee Abdou Toure (no. 34 SC Next 💯) is CRAZY for this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/af0GJvTDQG — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 18, 2026

That wasn't Toure's only epic scoring performance of the season nationally. He was one of the many standouts at the City of Palms Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida over Christmas break.

He flashed the typical John Calipari wing skill set as a slasher to the hoop while scoring 41 points and snagging eight rebounds on 16-of-20 attempts from the field, including a 2-of-5 mark from three.

If that's not enough to consider the Connecticut standout a McDonald's All-American, his stat line against out of state competition is rather impressive, averaging 32 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists per game.

He's making nearly 70% of his field goal attempts, a 41% mark from three and shoots 81% from the free throw line.

Scouting Report

As he heads to college, Toure already has the typical wing skill set Calipari likes. He is a lengthy wing in the mold of Adou Thiero and Billy Richmond who can rock the rims of any gym.

While his three-point shot will need a little tinkering once he's on campus, he is already drilling the deep ball at a decent rate. But his ability to flash to the lane with or without the ball in his hands will be a part of his game that Arkansas fans will be drawn to for his highlight dunks and physical nature.

🇬🇳 Abdou Toure had as perfect of a two game stretch he could’ve had at the City of Palms Classic



38 PPG | 10 RPG | 3 APG | 3 SPG



71% FG | 50% 3P | 92% FT



The Arkansas commit was dominant, putting his ridiculous athleticism in display while making some tough shots in both games pic.twitter.com/R33nERyEvs — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) December 28, 2025

Toure is the No. 22 player in the country, No. 7 among small forwards and the top player in Connecticut, according to 247Sports.

Toure is a powerful athlete on the wing who is an absolute wrecking ball going to the rim. He’s dynamic in the open floor, has a good first-step in the half-court, and can bully his way through contact like few others in the class. He’s a truly explosive leaper, who rises up with extreme quickness and power, and a violent finisher who can immediately change the momentum of a game with a single dunk.



While he can be physically dominant, his ball skills and overall feel for the game have shown consistent growth as well. He’s gradually learning to pick his spots more efficiently as a driver, can rise-up into short pull-ups, and is starting to show a developing passing instinct. His three-ball, which is more of a set shot, remains more of a work in progress.



He is a good wing rebounder (6.6 per game), has all the physical tools to be a lockdown defender, and already has good playmaking metrics with 3 stocks per game (1.6 steals and 1.4 turnovers). Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports analyst

