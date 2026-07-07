Razorbacks' Smith Already in No. 1 Pick NBA Draft Pick Conversation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is no doubting the pure ability of incoming 5-star freshman guard Jordan Smith, Jr., the reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year, as he begins his college career at 'Guard U' factory under Razorbacks third-year coach John Calipari.

Smith enjoyed a decorated prep career as a standout at Paul IV Catholic School and on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Takeover. Now, he's expected to be in contention as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

He has expanded his offensive game as a senior, averaging 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals per game while shooting 56% from the field, 37% from three-point range and 72% percent at the free throw line.

National pundits have voiced concern over Smith's long-term development as a three-level scorer but certainly put that to rest in his continuous work to refine his game ahead of what's expected to be a one-and-done year for him at Arkansas next season.

NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo of ESPN believes it'll be Smith's versatility as a two-way prospect that ranks him as the No. 2 overall prospect for 2027.

Smith is an explosive, high-energy guard who can get downhill in a hurry and excels at disrupting plays on the defensive end. He appears ticketed for plenty of point guard minutes at Arkansas, and how he handles that responsibility will determine whether he can make a real No. 1 case.



NBA teams already love Smith's competitiveness, intangibles and two-way impact, a mix of strengths that made him arguably the best player in high school basketball last season. The concerns: He is an inconsistent 3-point shooter and has a smaller frame that will play up best on the ball, despite being more of a natural scorer than a setup man. Jeremy Woo, ESPN

Calipari has made a living off recruiting highly touted guards and turning them into lottery selections throughout his career. Sacramento Kings rookie Darius Acuff showed the country that his coach still had the goods during his freshman year, becoming the first SEC player since Pete Maravich to lead the league in points and assists per game before being selected as the No. 7 pick last month.

Smith has continued putting in the work to be considered Calipari's first No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft in over a decade (Karl-Anthony Towns, 2015). Chiseled and built like a tank physically, Smith can get downhill like few others can in the 2027 class. He can absorb contact, create separation and has that extra gear which gives him an extra step when heading to the rim.

Smith also possesses impressive court vision for a score-first guard, consistently finding teammates with crisp passes and timely lob opportunities in transition.

His 6-foot-9 wingspan and 40-inch vertical helps him rise above taller defenders by adjusting his shot midair and still get it to fall. As a lead guard, Smith brings a surgical approach to the floor, rarely forces things out of offensive flow and limits turnovers.

Defensively, his length offers him the ability to guard multiple positions, attack the boards on either end, block shots and uses his wingspan to his advantage to pick an opposing guard's pocket to get out in the open floor in transition

Woo isn't the only major network analyst praising Smith this summer, as CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein labelled him as the potential "face of college basketball" before it's all said and done.

The hype for the Virginia native is real this offseason before ever taking in a single minute of college action at this point in his career. He'll get the opportunity later this month when the Razorbacks head to The Bahamas for the Baha Mar Summer League. That'll be the first test for Smith, alongside fellow 5-star freshmen teammates JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure, and Miikka Muurinen.

Other Razorbacks included in ESPN's early 2027 NBA mock draft are Muurinen at No. 12 and rising junior wing Billy Richmond III at No. 52.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.