Razorbacks Learn Schedule, Opponents For Baha Mar Summer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team learned its opponents for the 2026 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League exhibition series that will take place later this month.

Third-year coach John Calipari will take his team full of newcomers out of the country from July 31-Aug. 4 at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, The Bahamas for a chance to get a glimpse of the roster he built this offseason.

Among the teams expected to be included at the invitaional are The Bahamas national team, two of the top collegiate teams from Canada and the reigning champion from the premier Colombian professional league.

• July 31 (Fri): vs. The Bahamas National Team (7 pm ET/6 pm CT)

• Aug. 1 (Sat): vs. Carleton University (6 pm ET/5 pm CT)

• Aug. 3 (Mon): vs. Toros del Valle (6 pm ET/5 pm CT)

• Aug 4 (Tues): vs. University of Calgary (Noon ET/11 am CT)



Arkansas won't be alone as they travel abroad for Baha Mar, as fellow Division I teams such as SEC foes South Carolina and Texas A&M, Cincinnati, and Valparasio will also be in attendance.

Arkansas Razorbacks Billy Richmond during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

The Bahamas National Team will be made up mostly of national team players from varying age groups.

Carleton University, which is located in Ottawa, Ontario, will be the Razorbacks second opponent of the week.

The Ravens are defending Canadian national collegiate champions, finishing the season at 27-9 overall and 17-5 in league play to win the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference last season.

That led to the Carleton earning a berth to the 2026 U Sports Men's Final 8 Basketball Tournament as the No. 6 seed Ravens defeated Laval Rouge et Or 85-69 in the first round, TMU Bold 58-52 in the semifinal and Bishop’s Gaiters 78-75 in the final to win the program’s 18th Canadian Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Arkansas will face a professional team out of Cali, Columbia called Toros del Valle, which competes in the premier basketball league, Liga WPlay de Baloncesto.

Toros del Valle won the 2026 Apertura title last month by defeating two-time defending champions Los Paisas de Medellin 3-1, in the best-of-five championship series. During the regular season, Toros del Valle finished league play with a 12-2 overall record, outscoring its opponents by 280 points, 1104 to 824.

Arkansas men’s basketball coach John Calipari watches a Nike EYBL game between Team Thad and Team Durant at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on May 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arkansas will close out their stay in The Bahamas by facing the University of Calgary, located in Calgary, Alberta. Following the 2025-25 season, Calgary qualified and hosted the 2026 U Sports Men's Final Eight Basketball Tournament.

The squad went 0-2 in postseason play, losing its first-round game agaainst Victoria 100-86, and falling in the consolation semifinal to Acadia 88-77. The Dinos were U SPORTS runner-up in 2025. Calgary also played in the 2025 Baha Mar Summer League.

The importance of Baha Mar for the Razorbacks is to get a feel for who they have on the roster with just two returning contributors in Billy Richmond III and Isaiah Sealy. Multiple 5-star freshmen Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure and Miikka Muurinen are expected to be key starters or contributors from the jump.

Calipari will also be trying get a look of his pair of transfers in shooting guard Jeremiah Wilkinson and Cooper Bowser, who each enjoyed breakout campaigns last season at their previous stops, respectively.

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