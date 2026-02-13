UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 13

Both the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and Boise State Broncos are 7-6 in Mountain West Conference play heading into Friday night’s showdown.

Boise State has won six of its last seven games, but the Runnin’ Rebels got the best of the Broncos in their first meeting, winning 89-85.

Despite that, KenPom has these teams in totally different stratospheres, setting the Broncos as the No. 55 team in the country while UNLV is all the way down at No. 133.

UNLV has dropped four of its last six games, but back-to-back wins over Grand Canyon and San Jose State have it over .500 in Mountain West play.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s showdown.

UNLV vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UNLV +9.5 (-102)

Boise State -9.5 (-118)

Moneyline

UNLV: +450

Boise State: -630

Total

157.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

UNLV vs. Boise State How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 13

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: ExtraMile Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

UNLV record: 12-12

Boise State record: 15-9

UNLV vs. Boise State Key Player to Watch

Drew Fielder, Center, Boise State

The leading scorer (13.5 points per game) and leading rebounder (5.4 boards per game) for the Broncos, Fielder dominated this UNLV team in the first meeting between these teams this season.

He finished with 23 points (on 8-of-17 shooting), four boards and a steal. UNLV has not been a great defensive team, ranking 193rd in the country in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

Fielder has shot the ball well overall, knocking down 53.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 37.3 percent of his 3s in the 2025-26 season.

UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 174 points in their first meeting this season, and UNLV loves to push the pace, ranking 34th in the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.

While Boise State prefers to slow games down (234th in adjusted tempo), it does have a pretty elite offense, ranking in the top 65 in both KenPom and Bart Trovik’s offensive efficiency metrics.

Boise State has also scored at least 81 points in five of its last six games, winning each game with 81-plus.

The OVER is 12-10 in the Broncos’ games this season and 14-9 in UNLV’s 23 matchups.

I think we should expect another high-scoring affair in this Mountain West battle.

Pick: OVER 157.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.