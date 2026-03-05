Razorbacks to Honor Nolan Richardson with Statue at Bud Walton Arena

The legacy of Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson will soon be permanently honored outside Bud Walton Arena.

University officials announced Wednesday night that a statue of Richardson will be built outside the home of Arkansas basketball. The announcement came during halftime of the Razorbacks’ rivalry game against Texas, when Richardson was brought onto the court and surprised with the news in front of the crowd.

The statue will eventually be placed on the west side of the arena once the project is completed. Work is expected to begin soon, giving fans another lasting tribute to one of the most important figures in Arkansas basketball history.

Richardson spent years building the program into a national contender. His teams became known across the country for their aggressive defensive system that pressured opponents from start to finish.

That style helped the Hogs reach the top of the sport during the 1990s. Richardson’s teams played fast, forced turnovers and relied on depth and energy to wear down opponents over the course of a game.

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said the statue will recognize the coach’s lasting influence on the program and the state.

“Coach Richardson’s impact on the game of basketball and our state is immeasurable,” Yurachek said. “He represented Arkansas with a toughness and intense work ethic that endeared him to our fans while changing the lives of numerous athletes, coaches and staff under his direction.”

Yurachek also pointed to the style of play that defined Richardson’s teams.

“His 40 minutes of hell changed college basketball and led to the 1994 national championship that changed Arkansas and our University forever,” Yurachek said.

Championship Era Still Shapes Razorbacks Basketball

Richardson’s coaching run in Fayetteville produced one of the most successful stretches in school history.

During his time leading the Razorbacks, he posted a 389–169 record. That total remains the program’s record for wins by a head coach.

Arkansas also reached the NCAA Tournament 13 times during Richardson’s tenure. Those appearances included several deep runs during March Madness.

The Hogs advanced to the Sweet 16 six times and reached the Elite Eight on four occasions. Three of those seasons ended with Arkansas playing in the Final Four.

The highlight came in 1994 when Arkansas captured the NCAA national championship. It was the first men’s basketball national title in school history.

One year later the Razorbacks returned to the championship game and finished as national runner-up in 1995.

Richardson’s teams also enjoyed success in conference play while competing first in the Southwest Conference and later in the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas won five league championships during his tenure. That total included three Southwest Conference titles and two SEC championships.

The Razorbacks also claimed the SEC Tournament championship in 2000, adding another milestone to Richardson’s coaching resume.

Hall of Fame Career Leaves Lasting Legacy

Richardson’s success extended well beyond his time at Arkansas.

Across 22 seasons as a college head coach, including stops at Western Texas Junior College, Tulsa and Arkansas, he compiled a 508–206 record.

He also holds a unique place in the sport’s history.

Richardson remains the only coach in college basketball history to win a National Junior College Championship, an NIT Championship and an NCAA Championship.

Those accomplishments helped earn him national recognition as one of the sport’s most accomplished coaches.

He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and later entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Arkansas has honored Richardson several times over the years for his achievements with the program.

He was inducted into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor in 1996 and later entered the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.

In 2019, the university renamed the playing surface inside Bud Walton Arena as Nolan Richardson Court.

The statue outside the arena will add another permanent reminder of the coach who helped define Razorbacks basketball.

When the announcement was made during the Texas game, Richardson addressed the crowd and thanked fans for their support through the years.

“Thank you for all the great years and great memories,” Richardson said. “Thank you to my assistant coaches for putting up with me.”

He ended his remarks by leading the arena in a chant familiar to Arkansas fans.

“There’s only one thing for you to do,” Richardson said. “Call the Hogs!”

