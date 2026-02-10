Razorbacks Visit LSU With Road Win Chance, Key Players Doubtful

No. 21 Arkansas (17-6, 7-3 SEC) will take on the LSU Tigers (14-9, 2-8 SEC) Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in what’s become one of the tougher spots on the SEC slate.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m., and the game will be televised on SEC Network with streaming options available.

After a win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Arkansas heads into Louisiana looking to notch consecutive road victories, something that hasn’t happened yet this season for the Hogs.

The significance of this game for Arkansas is simply to continue SEC momentum after an 88-68 win over Mississippi State last weekend, shake loose a surprising home loss to Kentucky and assert that this team belongs in the right side of the standings as the league grinds toward March.

How Fans Can Watch Arkansas vs. LSU

For fans planning to tune in, here’s the viewing lineup:

Television: SEC Network

SEC Network Streaming: SEC Network via streaming services

SEC Network via streaming services Tip-off: Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Radio listeners can catch the game on the Learfield Razorback Sports Network with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman on the call. The games is on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville,, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Whether you’re watching at home, on the go, or catching it on a radio dial, this one’s set up to be a mid-week SEC workout.

Arkansas Razorbacks wing Isaiah Sealy (30) goes up for a dunk during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Injuries and Availability: Key Pieces Missing

Arkansas is likely to be without two key guards for the LSU matchup.

Both Karter Knox and D.J. Wagner were listed as “doubtful” on Monday’s SEC availability report, the second straight game they’ve missed due to knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

In their absence, freshman forward Isaiah Sealy stepped up against Georgia with six points and three blocked shots providing a glimpse of the depth Arkansas can lean on when starters are unavailable.

LSU also brings its own injury note: star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 18 points in the previous meeting between the two schools, is expected to sit out Tuesday after re-aggravating a foot injury.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) is interviewed after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

A Look at the Matchup

This is the 83rd meeting all-time between Arkansas and LSU, with the Razorbacks holding the series edge 45-37.

Earlier this season in Fayetteville, Arkansas claimed an 85-81 win, a close game that set up Tuesday night’s rematch.

Arkansas has a trio of players averaging double-digit scoring, led by freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. Acuff is putting up 20.5 points and 6.3 assists per game, headlining the Razorback attack.

LSU has four players averaging double figures this season, but with Dedan Thomas Jr. out, that group loses its most consistent scorer from the first meeting.

What This Means for Arkansas

With SEC play tightening, every league road win matters.

Arkansas is trying to get some sustained momentum heading down the stretch of the season. That's what coach John Calipari usually aims to achieve with moves made in December and January, but now it's coming to the important part of the year.

Contributions from younger players with Knox and Wagner questionable, could be huge in the postseason.

Hogs Feed