When, Where to Take in Loaded Arkansas Razorbacks Schedule Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not often there's cause for extended excitement on a February afternoon in Northwest Arkansas, but Razorbacks fans have plenty of reason to bump into one another while looking for parking across the various corners of the university campus Saturday.

Basketball, baseball and softball are all taking place at roughly the same time with baseball getting things started against Xavier at 1 p.m., followed by softball against Northwestern at 1:30 p.m. and then capped off by John Calipari's basketball team trying to bounce back from a dramatic loss suffered in double-overtime against Alabama in Tuscaloosa earlier this week at 3 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Missouri, Bud Walton Arena

ESPN, 3 p.m.

At least part of the crowd may arrive late for the tip-off as at least a few hundred Hogs fans wander their way up the hill from a relatively warm softball game. That's because a slight wind probably isn't going to be enough to keep the Arkansas faithful from checking in on a No. 8 softball team that has outscored its last five opponents 44-1 behind big bats and elite national level pitching.

However, once they do, considering they will have been able to warm up both their voices and their legs, the Arkansas crowd should be ready to go early against semi-rival Missouri with an important game that has almost always delivered in terms of intensity.

Calipari's team will certainly need a hot crowd behind it to account for how short-handed the Razorbacks will be once again. Word came down earlier this week that forward Karter Knox is out indefinitely as the result of a knee surgery to repair a meniscus.

To make matters worse, back-up forward Isaiah Sealy is projected as doubtful for Saturday's game, making him one of at least two in-state products who will miss the game. Little Rock's Annor Boateng will also watch from the bench as part of a pair of Missouri Tigers who will miss.

The real question is whether freshman star Darius Acuff truly is up to full speed. He spent a few days in a walking boot before playing all 50 minutes that required every drop of effort and physical health he had available.

Even if he hasn't aggravated his leg injury, there's still concern whether Acuff and Trevon Brazile, who also logged just shy of 50 minutes, will battle fatigue after just having a couple of days to recover. Missouri is clinging onto hope that it can improve its bubble status in the final few weeks of the season with a major Quad 1 win over the Razorbacks.

As for Arkansas, the Hogs are desperate to stay in the hunt for the SEC regular season championship, although hopes are fading quickly. The main concern is simply giving good reason for there to continue to be a full house at Bud Walton while not allowing the Crimson Tide to theoretically beat the Razorbacks for a second time in a single week.

Arkansas vs. Xavier, Baum-Walker Stadium

SEC Network+, 1 p.m.

It's the first Saturday for families to head across MLK to the baseball stadium to try to get a feel for what kind of team Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn has put together this season.

So far, the best way to describe the Hogs is scrappy regardless of how good the opponent is expected to be. Whether it be a 5-4 loss to No. 7 TCU, a 6-5 win over Texas Tech in 11 innings, 3-1 over tiny Tarleton State or holding off winter weather birds Xavier 5-2 Friday night, there's just not been a lot of breathing room for the Razorbacks this year.

Right at 10,400 fans showed up for the opener, setting a school record despite a cold front that moved in and the game starting in the middle of the work day.

Gabe Gaeckle and Cole Gibler combined to pitch a complete game while Camden Kozeal and Josh Stonehouse continued to pound the ball by each hitting their third home runs of the season.

Hunter Dietz is expected to take the mound Saturday afternoon. He looks to shake off a tough outing against TCU in which he gave up four earned run in just two innings of work.

Arkansas vs. Northwestern, Bogle Park

No Television, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas is currently 10-1 and looking to begin bagging up a sweep of the Razorbacks Invitational. A win Saturday afternoon would give Courtney Deifel's team a series lock against Northwestern with a third game still to be played against the Wildcats Sunday afternoon.

It would also set up an afternoon showdown with Southeast Missouri State at 4 p.m. If the Razorbacks can hold on, that would set the stage for a series sweep over both Sunday afternoon.

While neither game is being televised Saturday, both will air on SEC Network+ Sunday morning and afternoon beginning at 10 a.m.

