Reaction to High-Flying Hogs Hammering Hawaii, Now Face Cinderella
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A sensational performance and a March Madness upset made Thursday's first round of the NCAA Tournament a thoroughly enjoyable day for Arkansas coach John Calipari and his Razorbacks.
The No. 4 seed Razorbacks manhandled the overmatched No. 13 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a ??-?? blowout Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.
With a sensational display of skill and athleticism that resulted in one highlight play after another, the Hogs blazed to an 11-0 lead, extended it to 26-7 less than 10 minutes into the contest, and enjoyed an 18-point halftime lead, the largest in school history in the Big Dance.
Hawaii finally started making shots but the Rainbow Warriors never trimmed the deficit to single digits as they couldn't contend with the Razorbacks' skill, quickness, athleticism or precison.
Calipari was equal parts satisfied and proud of the way his team responded to the challenge of playing well in the first round of March Madness.
Razorbacks avoid Madness but others not so fortunate
While the Razorbacks were running and dunking and cruising to an easy victory, No. 1 overall seed Duke and SEC mate Vanderbilt were struggling against lesser opponents.
Both the Blue Devils and Commodores prevailed, breathed a collective sigh of relief, and plan to play better in their second-round games Saturday.
Another power conference team, the Wisconsin Badgers, was not so fortunate
Cinderella awaits Razorbacks with another upset in mind
Arkansas easily advanced as expected into the second round but waiting for them is not Wisconsin the No. 5 seed from the powerful Big 10 Conference.
Rather, it's No. 12 seed High Point, who dispatched the Badgers with an 83-82 nail-biting upset victory. It's the first NCAA Tournament win in High Point history.
Calipari wants to make sure the Panthers -- yes, I had to look up their nickname -- don't manufacture a second upset.
If the Hogs play the way they did in the first half against Hawaii, there's little chance High Point, from the Big South Conference, can recreate their magical moment from Thursday.
But don't tell that to High Point coach Flynn Clayman, who expressed his disgust that power conference teams supposedly won't schedule his Panthers out of fear they might lose.
"They said we didn't play nobody," Clayman said. "We played somebody now," Clayman said. "But they got to play us in this tournament."
Be careful what you ask for, coach Clayman. Now you get Acuff and his merry band of shotmakers and high-flying dunkers.
Stage fright? Hardly, as Arkansas freshman ready for prime time
Both of the Hogs' fabulous freshman guards, Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, stuffed the stat sheet against Hawaii. They combined for 27 points by halftime -- half of the Razorbacks' total as they led 54-36 -- to go with eight assists.
It was a total team effort by Calipari's regular seven-man rotation. Acuff led the way with 24 points and seven assists while Thomas had 21 points, eight reboundsand five assists.
Hogs big men Trevon Brazile (19 points, six rebounds, three blocks) and Malique Ewin (16 points, 12 boards, six assists) were dominant. Billy Richmond III added 10 points and six rebounds while DJ Wagner scored seven off the bench.
Nick Pringle, bothered by a muscle strain, did not play.
Panthers' high point was beating Wisconsin, coach wants more
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Bob Stephens won more than a dozen awards as a sportswriter and columnist in Northwest Arkansas from 1980 to 2003. He started as a senior for the 1975 Fayetteville Bulldogs’ state championship basketball team, and was drafted that summer in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals but signed instead with Norm DeBriyn's Razorbacks, playing shortstop and third base. Bob has written for the Washington Post, Chicago Sun-Times, San Diego Union-Tribune, New Jersey Star-Ledger, and many more. He covered the Razorbacks in three Final Fours, three College World Series, six New Year’s Day bowl games, and witnessed many track national championships. He lives in Colorado Springs with his wife, Pati. Follow on X: @BobHogs56