REPORT: Beckham Black Expected to Visit Hogs Saturday Night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas coach John Calipari and his staff never stop recruiting, its a major part of their livelihood. While sonly a sophomore, Duncanville, Texas, point guard Beckham Black has seen his recruiting stock take off of late.
Black, the younger brother of first round pick and former Razorback Anthony, will attend Arkansas home game against Oklahoma Saturday evening, according to a report.
The 6-foot-3, 170 pound guard is currently ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect for 2027, No. 6 point guard and No. 4 player in Texas. As a true point guard, Black doesn't prioritize scoring the basketball as he only averages nine points through 21 games but does a good job as an overall court general with dishing out six assists, four rebounds and two steals per game this season.
He is very efficient from the floor connecting on 50% of his attempts, 40% from three and 78% at the charity stripe. From a style perspective, he shares a similar hairdo with the big, bushy brown hair and endearing smile that made Anthony a fan favorite among Razorback fans.
While his recruitment is far from over, Black has received quite a bit of offers recently including TCU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU, Florida A&M and USC with former Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman. Calipari's history with top guard prospects like Black ought to give Arkansas an opportunity to jump in the running for his services.