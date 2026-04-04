Roster Shift Begins As Arkansas Razorbacks Turn Focus to Frontcourt, Shooting Fix

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now that there is notable roster movement for the Arkansas Razorbacks with Karter Knox's intention to enter the transfer portal, it's time to look at potential pieces who could replace him.

Knox's departure makes sense as the Razorbacks are expected to have a loaded backcourt with DJ Wagner and Billy Richmond's possible returns. The addition of 5-star freshmen in Jordan Smith, Jr., JaShawn "JJ" Andrews, and Abdou Toure likely made him see the writing on the wall.

Down the final stretch of 2025, Knox was a valuable asset to an Arkansas' rotation that overcame adversity to reach the Sweet 16. Through those final 12 games, he averaged 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 56% shooting from the field, 42% from three and 80% at the free throw line.

He participated in the NBA Combine, but decided to return to school for his sophomore year. However, Knox didn't quite live up to expectations before suffering an injury against Auburn that required surgery and effectively ended his season.

There's a possibility coach John Calipari opts to beef up the interior with a four-man rotation in the paint with Knox's decision to leave the program.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Karter Knox talks with coach John Calipari on the sidelines against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Potential Arkansas Razorbacks Returnees

Malique Ewin, F, Redshirt Senior*

DJ Wagner, G, Senior

Billy Richmond, SF, Junior

Isaiah Sealy, F, Sophomore

Karim Rtail, F, Redshirt Freshman

Paulo Semedo, F, Redshirt Freshman

Jordan Smith, Jr., G, Freshman

JJ Andrews, G, Freshman

Abdou Toure, F, Freshman



*= Ewin needs eligibility waiver approved to return

Big Man Options

There is a strong possibility other players will leave on their own accord over the next few days, which is the nature of college basketball at this time.

Calipari has his priorities in line, and if you believe he's going to start bending his knees at the mercy of an unstable landscape, think again. He still wants to take care of the younger generation who have NBA ceilings, and opportunity to cash in on their professional career early on.

“No, it’s not sustainable what we’re doing," Calipari said Friday on ESPN's Get Up. "But, here’s what I would say. We’re taking our eye off the ball. Let’s worry about 17- and 18-year-olds. They’re not being recruited anymore.

"I’m waiting for a 30-year-old who’s got two kids and is on his second wife. We’re worried about European players, who we don’t know if their birth certificate is right or not. We don’t know if they’re 18 or 35. We don’t know. They play on a professional team in Europe, but we’re told they’re not professional. Why are we doing these things to our young players who are 17- and 18-year-olds?”

So, which players will Calipari decide to go after?

ASU Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) defends Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's plenty of big men expected to be in the transfer portal such as Flory Bidunga, Somto Cyril, Mo Sylla, DeSean Goode, Kwame Evans, Keanu Dawes, Jamarion Davis-Fleming who each fit the description of whom Calipari will recruit.

If the current roster stays the same, Arkansas will likely target one big man in the portal to stabilize its frontcourt.

While Bidunga played extensive minutes at Kansas this season, his presence in the transfer portal likely hinges on what happens at the combine. Should he receive a fair grade, his college career is likely over, but it's more likely he stays at Kansas with coach Bill Self rather than go elsewhere.

This leaves Arkansas with its most likely option, signing Cyril two years after Calipari lost him to Georgia when he left Kentucky following the 2023-24 season.

Cyril has the body of an elite big man, but has been plagued with foul trouble issues as he fouled out of six games as a sophomore and had at least three fouls in 19 games. He averaged nearly 11 points, six rebounds, and three blocks in 22 minutes per game.

Calipari's system values players who understand how to defend without fouling, especially in the paint. While Cyril could bring a hefty price tag for his services, he will have to buy into what's required to stay on the court at Arkansas because they can't afford to whiff again on a stronger interior presence.

Veteran Shooter?

One area Arkansas could be woefully thin for next season is having a knockdown shooter on the outside. Both Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas made north of 40% of their three-point attempts as true freshman, which makes shooting percentage a priority for Calipari's roster construction.

While each of his incoming freshmen are constantly improving their games on the outside, they've still shown inconsistency from deep.

The Razorbacks have roster space, but it's been a rarity for Calipari to go deeper than eight men in his rotation. However, he'll probably be forced to do something different next season as Final Four teams like UConn and Michigan go at least nine players deep in a rotation.

Liberty Flames guard Brett Decker Jr. (4) shoots a free throw during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Should the Razorbacks sign Cyril, along with a 40%+ three-point shooter, that would give Calipari at least a nine viable options in the line-up.

The best shooter currently available is Liberty guard Brett Decker, who made a ridiculous 114-of-242 three-point attempts (47.1%, No. 2 nationally).

If Arkansas gets these next two roster moves correct, then Calipari's team has the balance needed to make a run for a national championship. If not, he risks asking too much of his guards once again, ending a postseason run at the Sweet 16.

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