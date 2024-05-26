Arkansas Native Turns Heads at EYBL Session Four in Kansas City
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nike EYBL play is heating up this weekend with several individual jaw dropping performances. One of the hottest topics over the weekend has been the emergence of Springdale native Courtland Muldrew.
The 6-3, 175 pound combo guard showed an explosiveness downhill rarely seen at the national level. Muldrew’s physicality drew awe from those in attendance in Kansas City, including Eric Bossi of 247sports, who predicts Muldrew to make a jump toward 4-star status during June’s evaluation period.
“A quick twitch athlete with elite body control,” Bossi said. “Muldrew got into the paint on one slick drive and finish after another. If he wasn't able to finish, he drew fouls more often than not and he mixed in just enough jump shots.”
He scored 20 points Friday night on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting including a 4-of-8 mark from three. He also tacked on four rebounds in a victory over Mac Irvin Fire. Arkansas native and 2025 prospect Isaiah Sealy also contributed with 14 points and four rebounds.
In another terrific scoring effort, Muldrew dropped 26 points and three rebounds which helped scouts in attendance to look a little harder at him.
Due to his recent surge with Team Thad, Muldrew has received offers from Oklahoma, Arizona State and West Virginia since Thursday. He also has offers from Missouri, SMU, Washington, Ole Miss and Missouri-Kansas City.
Razorbacks coach John Calipari has not offered the rising Muldrew. The case is likely still out for Arkansas’ staff as they consider which program prospects to pursue for 2025.
Arkansas is producing some its best basketball talent with four 2025 prospects in the ESPN Top 100 with Muldrew lurking. ESPN is also very high on five Natural State prospects for the class of 2026 which is headlined by 5-star JaShawn Andrews at No. 13 overall.
During his introductory press conference, Calipari mentioned his plans for instate recruiting. It’s often overstated that he only targets highly regarded national prospects. However, his plan is to always target the country’s best players even those close to home.
“It is the first place you look,” Calipari said during his opening press conference. “Are they good kids, and are they good enough? If they are, we will recruit them. I did the same thing at Kentucky.”
He certainly knows the impact Arkansas players have made on his rosters in the past. Archie Goodwin (Sherwood) and Malik Monk (Bentonville) were considered very good players for the Calipari. Even Nick Smith, Jr. was heavily pursued by the Kentucky staff during his recruitment.
If Muldrew continues to grow, there is a possible path down the road to receive an offer from Arkansas. He averaged nearly 29 points per game as a junior this season in 6A conference play, the highest level of high school ball in the state.
