Texas A&M Loss Opens Clearer SEC Title Path for Razorbacks

The opening in the SEC league standings didn’t come from Arkansas suddenly doing anything flashy.

When the Aggies fell 86–67 to Florida on Saturday night, the SEC race tightened in a way that Razorback fans recognized immediately.

One result changed the math, shifted the margins, and made the climb to the top of the standings look far more realistic.

Hogs fans didn’t have to wait for updated graphics to see the impact. That single loss altered positioning across the league, including for a team that didn’t even take the floor.

Arkansas didn’t play that night, but the result still moved the standings. The loss dropped Texas A&M into a tie at 7–3 in SEC play, pulling both teams just behind Florida and Kentucky.

Downing Mississippi State 88-68 on Saturday at lunchtime kept the momentum going forward.

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Dellquan Warren (1) dribbles as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) and forward Malique Ewin (12) defends during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks now sit close enough to the leaders that head-to-head results can reshape everything. Instead of chasing from a distance, Arkansas can control things for themselves and don't have to hope for others to help them.

That difference matters in late February.

The Hogs watched a race that had been stretching upward suddenly compress. Texas A&M had been one of the SEC’s stabilizers. Once that changed, the margin tightened for everyone.

Arkansas fans didn’t need an explanation. The path didn’t open wide, but it opened enough to see through it clearly.

The Razorbacks are 17–6 overall, coming off a decisive win over Mississippi State, and now watching the standings tighten above them.

Nothing was handed to the Hogs. But opportunity arrived anyway.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M’s Slip Alters the Race

Texas A&M entered the weekend tied for first in SEC play, and Arkansas understood the implications before the ball even tipped.

Florida seized control early, while Texas A&M struggled to generate offense. The Aggies opened the game 1-of-27 from the field, a stretch that erased any margin for recovery.

That result dropped Texas A&M into a tie with the Razorbacks at 7–3. Instead of separating themselves, the Aggies were pulled back into the pack.

The Hogs benefit directly from that shift.

Texas A&M is still adjusting under first-year coach Bucky McMillan, whose fast-paced style represents a sharp departure from the program’s previous approach.

That adjustment has produced wins, but it has also introduced volatility, especially against experienced opponents.

Arkansas doesn’t need to speculate about that volatility. It simply needs to take advantage of it.

The Razorbacks now have a clearer picture of what they need to do — and who they need to beat.

Razorbacks Positioned to Respond

Arkansas didn’t drift into this position. The results were earned.

The Razorbacks’ win over Mississippi State showed the Hogs’ ability to control a game even when shorthanded. Arkansas built an early lead, defended consistently, and never allowed the outcome to drift.

At 7–3 in SEC play, the Razorbacks sit tied with Texas A&M and just a half-game behind Kentucky and Florida.

The Hogs still have head-to-head opportunities remaining against both teams ahead of them.

Arkansas doesn’t need help. It needs execution like they got in Starkville on Saturday.

Instead of scoreboard watching, the Razorbacks can focus on stacking wins and letting the standings respond.

A near-10-minute scoring drought early in the game cost Texas A&M deeply in a home loss to the defending-champion Florida Gators



Read more below about the Aggies’ home loss on Saturday

🔗 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tLUB7QFDaL — jepp (@j_epp22) February 8, 2026

Remaining Games Carry Added Weight

The reshaped standings change how Arkansas views what’s ahead.

The Razorbacks host Texas A&M on Feb. 25, a game that now carries direct implications for separation in the standings.

Three days later, the Hogs travel to Florida, where a win would immediately affect the league lead.

Those games were already important. Now they’re almost to the stage of huge and pivotal.

Before those matchups, Arkansas still faces Auburn, Alabama, and Missouri, a stretch that demands consistency and focus.

Each win keeps the Razorbacks in range. Each loss narrows the margin. But the difference now is perspective.

The Hogs are no longer fighting uphill. They’re climbing alongside everyone else.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Jayden Epps (10) defends during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hogs Showing the Right Traits

Arkansas’ recent play has shown they can take advantage of the opening.

Freshman Darius Acuff Jr. led the Mississippi State win with 24 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

Trevon Brazile added 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four blocks, impacting both ends for the Razorbacks.

Isaiah Sealy provided extended minutes and defensive energy, helping stabilize rotations for the Hogs.

Arkansas defended, shared the ball, and dictated pace and that tends to matter most late in the season.

Those habits give the Razorbacks a chance to turn opportunity into movement.

Florida has taken sole possession of 1st place in the SEC 🐊



Welcome back to the top Gators 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DJIDUY7bYR — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) February 8, 2026

Arkansas Sees the Path Clearly

The SEC race isn’t settled. Florida sits on top for now. Kentucky is close. Texas A&M and Arkansas are right behind.

No one has separated.

Texas A&M’s loss didn’t end the Aggies’ chances, but it removed their cushion and reshaped the chase for the Razorbacks.

The Hogs don’t need perfect conditions. They need wins.

And take advantage of opportunities.

