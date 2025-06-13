Thiero set for 2025 NBA Draft after standout season for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, Arkansas forward Adou Thiero’s decision to declare looks smart one that probably played a role in not coming back to the Razorbacks.
Nearly two weeks after confirming he’d forgo a return to the Razorbacks, Thiero’s name consistently appears in late first and early second round mock drafts, a testament to his growth and resilience during a turbulent season.
Thiero’s journey to this point wasn’t without setbacks. The versatile 6-foot-6 forward suffered a significant knee injury in February, ending his season prematurely just as the Hogs were mounting a late push.
Despite missing the Razorbacks’ SEC Tournament run and most of their NCAA Tournament campaign, Thiero’s draft stock hasn’t slipped. If anything it’s held steady and, in some projections, even risen.
Recent mock drafts from leading analysts have painted a picture of what to expect. Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman slotted Thiero at 31st overall, the first pick of the second round, to the Minnesota Timberwolves (via the Utah Jazz).
Wasserman said Thiero’s “open-floor athleticism for transition offense, the play-finishing, defensive playmaking and now the tougher driving ability,” calling him a “more versatile scoring threat in the half court” despite ongoing questions about his shooting.
The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann has Thiero landing with the Los Angeles Clippers at the tail end of the first round.
“He’ll need reps to expand his offensive game, which could be hard to come by," Mann pointed out there's two sides to an older roster taking him. "If his shooting fails to stabilize, his career might hover. On the other hand, Thiero is the type of possession-generating machine who could carve out a role for himself on a squad that could use the athletic splash.”
CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno offered the most optimistic projection, placing Thiero at No. 26 to the Brooklyn Nets.
Salerno pointed out the impact of John Calipari, who coached Thiero during his lone season in Fayetteville.
“Calipari’s best chance of extending [his first-round pick] streak will be if Thiero gets drafted," he said. "Thiero had the best season of his career playing for Calipari at Arkansas and should be a candidate to go at the end of the first because of his skill set.”
Thiero’s numbers back up the hype. He led Arkansas in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting an efficient 54.8% from the field.
He also added 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and nearly a block per contest, reflecting his two-way impact. His outside shot is a negative. Thiero converted just 25.6% of his threes on minimal attempts, but his ability to attack the rim, finish in transition, and disrupt on defense have kept NBA scouts intrigued.
Razorbacks coach John Calipari has been Thiero’s loudest advocate.
“If you watch the NBA Playoffs, it is so rough you better be built like Adou Thiero," Calipari said at a Razorback Roadshow last month. "If you’re not and you’re a younger player, you’re not playing in these playoffs. He is physically ready right now and athletically, hits his head on the rim right now. He’s got to heal, but I think he’s in pretty good shape.”
Thiero’s physical gifts fit right into the league’s current demands for athletic, versatile wings. His defensive instincts and willingness to crash the boards set him apart in a class full of question marks, particularly as teams look for players who can contribute outside of scoring.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again take place over two nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with the first round on June 25 and the second round on June 26.
Thiero has made his case. Now he can only wait to find out the NBA's answer.